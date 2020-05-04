911 Alert Keeps Family Informed and Connected When There’s an Emergency

911 Alert Steven VanDyke, 911 Alert Creator 911 Alert

The insurance you need and the assurance you'll have because it's better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.” — Steven VanDyke

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide — Steven VanDyke, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, has developed a new app called 911 Alert that connects families together when an emergency occurs. Once downloaded, the app will automatically send a text message to up to ten contacts of your choice if ever you were to dial 911 to report an emergency.

Most people dial emergency services before calling their loved ones, and so the 911 Alert app bridges that gap by alerting their family and friends of their distress.

Steven, who is also the CEO of Fight…Win…Survive, says that not only does his app notify the caller’s contacts that they have dialed emergency services, but the text message they receive also contains the caller’s location at the exact time that the call was made. This can prove invaluable in emergencies when the caller is under threat from another party.

The 911 Alert app provides instant relief and satisfaction to both callers and their loved ones, a benefit that a direct 911 call does not offer. That’s because emergency services have to ask the caller to tell them their location. Under threat and possibly scared for their lives, callers may not provide accurate details. In other words, 911 doesn’t know where the caller is when they call in, but with this app, the caller’s emergency contacts will know before 911 actually knows what’s going on.

While the contacts may not be able to call the user back because they are already on the line with a 911 operator, they can use the chat feature to remain in touch with the caller. This allows them to remain in the loop via a single source of communication that has one goal – to keep the caller on their radar in real time. A chat transcript is also emailed to the caller and the emergency contacts after 72 hours as well.

The motivation behind creating the app

In 2018, Steven and his family were hit with two major emergencies. First, his sister experienced a massive stroke while on a family vacation and almost two months later, his wife’s cousin suffered a heart attack. His sister was fortunate enough to be in the presence of family members and had support through her medical emergency, but the cousin passed en route to the hospital. For days, she laid in the morgue as “Jane Doe” while family members struggled to understand what happened.

Steven wondered what would have happened if his sister had also been alone or only in the company of her 8-year old daughter. How long would it take for a family member to find out what happened? Steven knew that there had to be a more effective and instant form of communication in an emergency situation. This led to him creating this essential mobile app.

He comments, “The app is ideal for everyone, but specifically seniors who live alone, teenagers who want to be more independent, and individuals who have medical conditions. Plus, with the fear of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and an influx of calls to 911, the app offers an added layer of comfort for individuals and families if someone is stricken with the virus and needs to call 911.”

Download the 911 Alert app now for Android (will be available soon for iOS):

www.911alert.app/Download

To learn more about the app, visit www.911alert.app

Watch Steven VanDyke and his wife, Crystal, talk about the app:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Tlq5TI0ehQ&feature=youtu.be



###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.