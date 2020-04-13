tútit, On-Demand Virtual Tutoring App, Takes No Profits, Reducing Session Prices in Response to School Closures

tutit: On-Demand Virtual Tutoring tutit connects tutors with students anytime, anywhere 24/7

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With schools across the U.S. and Canada closing indefinitely, tútit announces they are offering on-demand virtual tutoring ‘at cost’, effective immediately, to ensure all students can continue learning. The United Nations reports that due to the spread of COVID-19, close to 1.3 billion children and youth are affected by school closures worldwide, creating an unparalleled education disruption. In the U.S. and Canada, some school districts are hoping that remote learning can fill the gap.“Hundreds of students have used tútit to connect to fully-screened, qualified tutors from the comfort and safety of their homes, and we’re pleased to continue to be a resource to students across the U.S. and Canada during this unprecedented time,” said Darryl Simsovic, CEO of LaunchLife, the EdTech company that operates tútit.In today’s rapidly changing and anxiety-inducing environment, students may find it difficult to stay focused and may require more support to keep up academically. As an innovative, global platform that allows students to find tutors and get help on specific issues anytime, anywhere, 24/7 – this is where tútit shines. Help with homework and study questions is always available, as tútit connects students instantaneously with an experienced tutor via phone or tablet using chat, audio, and interactive whiteboards for dynamic and effective learning sessions.Tutors are fully screened and qualified in the subjects they tutor. Tutor ratings are routinely reviewed, and any tutor who falls below minimum acceptable standards is removed from the app.Founded in 2016, tútit was born out of necessity in a University of Tampa dorm room. Their model is simple – available tutors will respond to a session request within 60 seconds. Pay by the minute at $0.50/min and only use as much time as needed (10-minute minimum per session). At just $5, a 10-minute session can help students through basic math problems and tricky homework questions. All tutoring sessions are automatically saved and available for unlimited viewing. Parents may prepay a fixed amount or put a credit card on file for unlimited student use.In response to COVID-19, LaunchLife will be not taking any profit from now through the end of the school year. Session prices are reduced to cover only tutors’ compensation and direct technology costs.tútit is available for immediate download at tutitapp.com or search tutit in the Apple App Store or Google Play.###For more information:Name: Darryl SimsovicPhone Number: 1-647-622-2300Email: darryl@launchlife.comAbout LaunchLife:tútit is a proud member of the LaunchLife family. LaunchLife is an EdTech company specializing in franchising education platforms. LaunchLife’s flexible, supportive environment empowers dedicated learners to achieve their learning goals. With more than 50 Academy of Learning Career College locations, 87 Pitman Training Group locations and more than 14 School Is Easy locations, LaunchLife has 150+ locations in 14 countries and is aggressively continuing its national and global expansion.

Watch Demo: tutit On-demand Tutoring App



