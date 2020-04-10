Kraus USA Pledges to Donate and Distribute $100,000 in Mask Donations to COVID-19 First Responders

Leading Sink and Faucet Manufacturer urges community to get involved in the fight against coronavirus

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world confronts the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are stepping in to provide solutions for the problems at hand. In an effort to assist with the critical shortage of personal protective equipment faced by COVID-19 first responders across the country, Kraus USA has pledged to source and distribute $100,000 worth of facemasks to front-line organizations in the greater New York City area.“Manufacturers such as ourselves are at a unique advantage” stated Alex Kaplan, the EVP of Business Development at Kraus. “We are able to leverage our supply chains and international contacts to get the equipment that is needed by the doctors who are fighting this thing head on.”With company headquarters located on Long Island, just outside of New York City, the epicenter of the global pandemic has hit close to home for Kraus. Perhaps as a result, the process of mask donation has a grassroots feel to it, with company executives loading personal vehicles and hand-delivering shipments daily.Kraus has already secured and distributed 20,000 surgical, N95, and KN95 masks to hospitals, nursing homes, and law-enforcement agencies in the metropolitan region. Company officials say that they will continue the work even after they have met their $100,000 goal. “This is just a benchmark for us. When we hit that mark, we will assess, and keep working if the problem demands it” stated Kraus Executive Vice President Michael Rukhlin.Among the organizations that have received deliveries are Maimonides Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital, RHS Healthcare, Mt. Sinai Hospital, STS Medical, The Ronald McDonald House Charities, and the NYC Police Department. Each time a shipment of masks comes in, the Kraus team divides the supply between requesting organizations, giving priority to medical response and healthcare workers, followed by those who work with vulnerable populations and other essential community organizations.“We know that this is only a drop in the bucket” said Russell Levi, Kraus CEO. “But we are trying to do our part to let our local community know that they are supported. As soon as we get our hands on more masks, we will keep pushing them out. If everyone does their small share, we can get through this. Together, we can make a huge difference”“Together we can make a difference” has become a slogan for the company’s # KrausCares campaign, an effort intended to inspire others to funnel resources toward coronavirus first response. The campaign emphasizes that businesses of any size, and even individuals, can have a significant impact.“We know that times are tough for smaller businesses, because we are one. But everyone can play a role in this fight” said Kaplan, who also pointed out that there are many ways to get involved. In addition to providing masks, Kraus has also partnered with Meals for Frontliners – an organization that provides meals to healthcare workers, to ensure that hospital staff are fed while they tirelessly treat coronavirus patients.“If you have a supply chain that allows you to get equipment from overseas – great. Now is the time to use it. But there is something for everyone to do… There is a light at the end of the tunnel if we think creatively and all pull together in the same direction” Russell Levi states.If you are part of an organization that is assisting with the COVID-19 response in the New York City area, and would like to request a donation of masks, you can contact the KrausCares Team at the email below. Kraus is also looking for opportunities to donate kitchen and bathroom fixtures to organizations constructing new emergency facilities to treat coronavirus patients. Please direct all inquiries and requests to help@kraususa.comAbout KrausKraus USA has been transforming the kitchen and bathroom industry for over a decade, with a long history of manufacturing exceptional sinks, faucets, and accessories for the modern kitchen and bathroom. With an emphasis on creative design, the company strives to create fixtures that inspire and empower the people who use them. Kraus sources the best-in-class materials from around the globe and focuses heavily on optimizing production in order to provide consumers with high-end quality at competitive prices.



