Prime Plastic Surgery Names Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran healthcare and finance executive Ravin Bisla has been named Chief Executive Officer of Prime Plastic Surgery.In announcing its decision, the Board of Directors recognize his expertise developed over his career dedicated to excellence in leading and growing high-performing and patient-focused companies, which will enrich the mission of Prime Plastic Surgery both now and in the future.Mr. Bisla was named CEO in January 2020 to lead the newly formed Prime Plastic Surgery, a San Diego Based surgery practice created by board-certified renowned surgeons James Chao MD, FACS and Tom Pousti, MD, FACS.The merger expands the footprint for these prestigious plastic surgeons throughout multiple locations in San Diego, Encinitas, Temecula and La Mesa, so that patients have access to their combined plastic surgery expertise as well as the high-touch luxury services that celebrities and others have come to enjoy at the medical spa of Image Spa MD.Mr. Bisla will manage all operations of the newly expanded practice and his mission is to continue to serve patients with the high-quality cosmetic procedures and high-touch service that their respective patients have come to expect.“Ravin has a unique gift for building authentic relationships and leading operations that contribute meaningfully to the mission, culture and values that distinguish our respective practices.” says George Scopetta, a member of Prime Plastic Surgery’s Board of Directors.When asked about his appointment as CEO, Mr. Bisla noted “It is an honor and a privilege to have this opportunity to work alongside these prestigious surgeons, execute their collective vision, and cultivate the reputation and patient relationships they have developed through their impressive careers.”About Prime Plastic SurgeryPrime Plastic Surgery provides quality cosmetic healthcare to improve the lives of individuals throughout San Diego. Four locations proudly carry the Prime Plastic Surgery brand, in San Diego, Temecula, Encinitas and La Mesa. Each location will be led by its prestigious plastic surgeons, Dr. James Chao and Dr. Tom Pousti, with a new leadership team led by Mr. Ravin Bisla. Current and prospective patients can learn more and schedule appointments at www.imagespamd.com and www.poustiplasticsurgery.com . The Prime Plastic Surgery brand will become the prominent moniker for the practice sometime in 2020.



