Latest News: "Poetry of Home" Interview Series

During a time when many Americans are sheltering in place, four U.S. poets laureate will share poems and reflect on the subject of “home” and its meaning during our current moment in a new online video series from The Washington Post and the Library of Congress titled ‘The Poetry of Home.’

In conversation via Zoom with Post Book Critic Ron Charles, the series will open with U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo on Friday, April 10, to mark National Poetry Month, followed by three previous U.S. poets laureate, including Robert Pinsky on April 17, Natasha Trethewey on April 24 and Juan Felipe Herrera on May 1.

“We are living through extraordinarily challenging times that can seem overwhelming. However, poetry can give us the power to reflect and to heal,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “We are proud to join with The Washington Post to present to the nation some of our leading voices in poetry.”

The videos will be published on Fridays for the next four weeks at this link: washingtonpost.com/video/series/the-poetry-of-home. The videos also will be archived online as part of the Library’s National Book Festival Presents series. The Library is home to the U.S. Poet Laureate position.

“Reflecting on the idea of ‘home’ felt especially appropriate during this time, and poetry is a medium that lends itself to connection. We hope readers of all ages will find inspiration and space for reflection in this video series,” said Phoebe Connelly, deputy director of video at The Washington Post. “We are grateful the poets laureate were willing to let us into their homes and offices, virtually, and hope this offers readers some welcome counterprogramming.”

The series will provide audiences, particularly students, teachers and lifelong learners of all ages, with some good news and an opportunity for reflection during troubled times. It is a virtual companion to the Library’s year-round series National Book Festival Presents, which features writers in conversation and is connected to the popular annual National Book Festival. Explore the Library’s full National Book Festival video collection at: loc.gov/programs/national-book-festival/videos.

