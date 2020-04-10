Attorney Pius Joseph Obtains $2.7M Personal Injury Settlement for Aviation Mechanic

Attorney Pius Joseph

The Law Offices of Pius Joseph secured a $2.7 million verdict on behalf of an aviation mechanic who suffered a brain injury when he was struck by a luggage tug.

We are very glad we were able to represent and recover for this man so he could be compensated for the injuries and pain he has had to go through as a result of another party’s negligence.” — Attorney Pius Joseph

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Pius Joseph has announced that it secured a $2.7 million dollar verdict in Los Angeles Superior Court on January 30, 2020, on behalf of an aviation mechanic who suffered a mild traumatic brain injury and orthopedic injuries when he was struck by a loaded luggage tug. The tug was operated by an airport contractor employee who allegedly violated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Los Angeles World Airport Authority (LAWA) rules by driving into the circle of safety and under the jet bridge in Terminal 2, gate 26 at LAX. The victim claimed that the driver did not have the mandatory training to drive on airport grounds and was driving with excessive speed, causing him to lose control of the tug and stuck two mechanics including the victim.Attorney Pius Joseph Esq. represented the injured man. He said that this case shows how important it is for employers to provide proper training to their employees in airport locations.“It is imperative that employers be held accountable to provide their workers with adequate training to ensure a safe working environment for everyone involved,” Joseph said. “We are very glad we were able to represent and recover for this man so he could be compensated for the injuries and pain he has had to go through as a result of another party’s negligence.”About The Law Offices of Pius JosephAttorney Pius Joseph Esq. is a third-generation attorney who has represented individuals and businesses for more than 30 years. At the Law Offices of Pius Joseph, the attorneys are familiar with and practiced at handling catastrophic injury cases. Based out of Pasadena, the law firm takes cases throughout California, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Fresno, and Sacramento. The Firm represents injured victims in both state and federal courts throughout California and the Western United States.To obtain a free consultation, contact Pius Joseph directly by calling 888-981-0035 or by visiting his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile

