Attorney Pius Joseph Obtains $2.7M Personal Injury Settlement for Aviation Mechanic
The Law Offices of Pius Joseph secured a $2.7 million verdict on behalf of an aviation mechanic who suffered a brain injury when he was struck by a luggage tug.
Attorney Pius Joseph Esq. represented the injured man. He said that this case shows how important it is for employers to provide proper training to their employees in airport locations.
“It is imperative that employers be held accountable to provide their workers with adequate training to ensure a safe working environment for everyone involved,” Joseph said. “We are very glad we were able to represent and recover for this man so he could be compensated for the injuries and pain he has had to go through as a result of another party’s negligence.”
About The Law Offices of Pius Joseph
Attorney Pius Joseph Esq. is a third-generation attorney who has represented individuals and businesses for more than 30 years. At the Law Offices of Pius Joseph, the attorneys are familiar with and practiced at handling catastrophic injury cases. Based out of Pasadena, the law firm takes cases throughout California, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Fresno, and Sacramento. The Firm represents injured victims in both state and federal courts throughout California and the Western United States.
