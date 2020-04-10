Savory Snacks Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Savory Snacks market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Savory Snacks business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Savory Snacks market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Savory Snacks value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Potato Chips
Extruded Snacks
Nuts
Popcorn
Meat Snacks
Other
Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4805265-global-savory-snacks-market-growth-2019-2024
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Supermarket
Online Retail
Offline Retail
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Mars
Kellogg Company
Mondelez International
Nestle
Kraft Foods
PepsiCo
General Mills
ConAgra Foods
Arca Continental
Calbee
Universal Robina
Table of Contents
Global Savory Snacks Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Savory Snacks Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Savory Snacks Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Savory Snacks Segment by Type
2.2.1 Potato Chips
2.2.2 Extruded Snacks
2.2.3 Nuts
2.2.4 Popcorn
2.2.5 Meat Snacks
2.2.6 Other
2.3 Savory Snacks Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Savory Snacks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Savory Snacks Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Savory Snacks Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarket
2.4.2 Online Retail
2.4.3 Offline Retail
2.5 Savory Snacks Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Savory Snacks Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Savory Snacks Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Savory Snacks Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
…..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Mars
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.1.3 Mars Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Mars News
12.2 Kellogg Company
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.2.3 Kellogg Company Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Kellogg Company News
12.3 Mondelez International
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.3.3 Mondelez International Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Mondelez International News
12.4 Nestle
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.4.3 Nestle Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Nestle News
12.5 Kraft Foods
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.5.3 Kraft Foods Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Kraft Foods News
12.6 PepsiCo
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.6.3 PepsiCo Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 PepsiCo News
12.7 General Mills
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.7.3 General Mills Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 General Mills News
12.8 ConAgra Foods
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.8.3 ConAgra Foods Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 ConAgra Foods News
12.9 Arca Continental
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered
12.9.3 Arca Continental Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Arca Continental News
12.10 Calbee
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4805265-global-savory-snacks-market-growth-2019-2024
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.