Savory Snacks Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Savory Snacks market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Savory Snacks business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Savory Snacks market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Savory Snacks value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Table of Contents

Global Savory Snacks Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Savory Snacks Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Savory Snacks Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Savory Snacks Segment by Type

2.2.1 Potato Chips

2.2.2 Extruded Snacks

2.2.3 Nuts

2.2.4 Popcorn

2.2.5 Meat Snacks

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Savory Snacks Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Savory Snacks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Savory Snacks Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Savory Snacks Segment by Application

2.4.1 Supermarket

2.4.2 Online Retail

2.4.3 Offline Retail

2.5 Savory Snacks Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Savory Snacks Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Savory Snacks Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Savory Snacks Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Mars

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.1.3 Mars Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Mars News

12.2 Kellogg Company

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.2.3 Kellogg Company Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Kellogg Company News

12.3 Mondelez International

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.3.3 Mondelez International Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Mondelez International News

12.4 Nestle

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.4.3 Nestle Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Nestle News

12.5 Kraft Foods

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.5.3 Kraft Foods Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Kraft Foods News

12.6 PepsiCo

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.6.3 PepsiCo Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 PepsiCo News

12.7 General Mills

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.7.3 General Mills Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 General Mills News

12.8 ConAgra Foods

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.8.3 ConAgra Foods Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 ConAgra Foods News

12.9 Arca Continental

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Savory Snacks Product Offered

12.9.3 Arca Continental Savory Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Arca Continental News

12.10 Calbee

