Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Guided Vehicle market will register a 20.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6813.6 million by 2025, from $ 3216.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automated Guided Vehicle business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Guided Vehicle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Automated Guided Vehicle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Tugger Type
Pallet Truck
Unit Load Carrier
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Manufacturing Sector
Wholesale and Distribution Sector
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Dematic
JBT
Daifuku
Meidensha
Toyota
Siasun
Yonegy
Swisslog
Rocla
CSG
Aethon
Seegrid
Atab
DS Automotion
Ek Automation
CSIC
MIR
Aichikikai
AGVE Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Segment by Type
2.2.1 Tugger Type
2.2.2 Pallet Truck
2.2.3 Unit Load Carrier
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Automated Guided Vehicle Segment by Application
2.4.1 Manufacturing Sector
2.4.2 Wholesale and Distribution Sector
2.5 Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
…..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Dematic
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.1.3 Dematic Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Dematic Latest Developments
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.2.3 JBT Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 JBT Latest Developments
12.3 Daifuku
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.3.3 Daifuku Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Daifuku Latest Developments
12.4 Meidensha
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.4.3 Meidensha Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Meidensha Latest Developments
12.5 Toyota
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.5.3 Toyota Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Toyota Latest Developments
12.6 Siasun
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.6.3 Siasun Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Siasun Latest Developments
12.7 Yonegy
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.7.3 Yonegy Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Yonegy Latest Developments
12.8 Swisslog
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.8.3 Swisslog Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Swisslog Latest Developments
12.9 Rocla
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.9.3 Rocla Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Rocla Latest Developments
12.10 CSG
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Product Offered
12.10.3 CSG Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 CSG Latest Developments
……Continued
