BMX Bikes Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the BMX Bikes market will register a -0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5409.4 million by 2025, from $ 5546.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in BMX Bikes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of BMX Bikes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the BMX Bikes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

18 Inch BMX Bikes

20 Inch BMX Bikes

22 Inch BMX bikes

24 Inch BMX Bikes

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transportation Tools

BMX Racing

BMX Performance

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accell Group

Academy

Eastern Bikes

GT

Haro

Framed Bikes

Merida

Subrosa

Mongoose

Giant

FIEND

Forgotten

FIT

CHASE

Division

Cult

Norco

DK

Colony

Kink

WETHEPEOPLE

Volume

SE Bikes

Stolen

Premium

Strangerco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global BMX Bikes Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 BMX Bikes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 BMX Bikes Segment by Type

2.2.1 18 Inch BMX Bikes

2.2.2 20 Inch BMX Bikes

2.2.3 22 Inch BMX bikes

2.2.4 24 Inch BMX Bikes

2.2.5 Other

2.3 BMX Bikes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global BMX Bikes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global BMX Bikes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global BMX Bikes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 BMX Bikes Segment by Application

2.4.1 Transportation Tools

2.4.2 BMX Racing

2.4.3 BMX Performance

2.5 BMX Bikes Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global BMX Bikes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global BMX Bikes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global BMX Bikes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Accell Group

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.1.3 Accell Group BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Accell Group Latest Developments

12.2 Academy

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.2.3 Academy BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Academy Latest Developments

12.3 Eastern Bikes

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.3.3 Eastern Bikes BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Eastern Bikes Latest Developments

12.4 GT

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.4.3 GT BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 GT Latest Developments

12.5 Haro

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.5.3 Haro BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Haro Latest Developments

12.6 Framed Bikes

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.6.3 Framed Bikes BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Framed Bikes Latest Developments

12.7 Merida

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.7.3 Merida BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Merida Latest Developments

12.8 Subrosa

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.8.3 Subrosa BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Subrosa Latest Developments

12.9 Mongoose

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.9.3 Mongoose BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Mongoose Latest Developments

12.10 Giant

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 BMX Bikes Product Offered

12.10.3 Giant BMX Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Giant Latest Developments

……Continued

