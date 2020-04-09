Porsche is breaking new ground in marketing with a video series
Porsche is breaking new ground in marketing with a video series
“The Soul Within”: about people who breathe life and soul into things
Stuttgart
. In six videos, each approximately 20 minutes long,
One of the people featured is Stéphane Ashpool, a Parisian fashion designer, who sells street wear and high fashion under the “Pigalle” label. In another episode, graffiti artist Christina Angelina from Los Angeles describes how she forges a direct connection to her soul with the physically demanding act of spray painting. Other episodes feature the Japanese DJane Hito and Lino DiSalvo, a director for animated films, who produced “Playmobil: The Movie” last year. The Canadian entrepreneurs Kaeli Robinsong and Jason Sussman explain how they remain true to themselves while expanding their business model - from the original food truck on Vancouver Island to numerous restaurants. A German entrepreneur, Julius Dittmann, is also one of the protagonists. Julius is the son of the skateboarding pioneer Titus Dittmann and currently the Managing Director of the eponymous brand “Titus”.
“We want to make the individual passion of interesting personalities tangible with ‘The Soul Within’. What drives them, and what is really important to them?” explains Oliver Hoffmann, Head of Marketing Communications at
The video series was produced by Petrolicious.
Further information, film and photo material in the
4/9/2020
