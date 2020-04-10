High Quality Business Cards | Professional Printing | Branding

print cards coffee branding - cross circle

HONG KONG, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Print Cards , is a professional printing company with technicians, award winning designers and skilled printing press operators who focus on print designs, business cards printing, custom printing services and solutions produced many types of custom printed personalized & business paper products with our facilities. We print luxury business cards & Pantone business cards , design and produce various types of corporate stationery and paper products.Throughout our history we’ve established trust in relationships with our clients across the globe including individuals, gurus, startups, publishers, branding agencies, media groups, recruitment agencies, IT & fin-tech companies, luxury fashion & cosmetics brands, aircraft groups, hotels, exclusive private members clubs, retail stores, architects, creators & designers, doctors & international arbitrators, consulates general, bars & Michelin-starred restaurants, wine & beer companies, banks, capital groups & investment firms, blue chips to fortune 500 companies as well as schools, universities, and education groups; which continue to grow with them. In our rapidly changing digital world, we are @ Print Cards stays in step with the times, consistently combining print management solutions, technology, creative print products and printing presses that work for our clients. We provide Custom Paper Products & Printing Services for various professional individuals, professors, industries, companies and global corporations in North America, Europe, UAE and Asia Pacific.If you require our services and assistance, please feel free to contact us by email info@printcards.com.hk or via WhatsApp at +852 55421166.



