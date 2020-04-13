Quire Releases Mobile 5.0 for Apple iOS and Google Android Apps that Changes How Businesses Work

Quire logo

Quire introduces the most comprehensive productivity software that aims to help millions of businesses to remotely achieve goals during COVID-19 pandemic.

The new design for Quire mobile app goes beyond the basics and removes non-functional steps. Every detail on the screen is carefully designed to yield the most meaningful experience to our users.” — Jerry Chen, Senior Software Engineer at Quire.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quire, an award-winning cloud-based project management software has announced the release of Quire Mobile App 5.0 - a major update on their existing mobile app for both Android and iOS users. The latest version brings a whole new look to their mobile app and helps users collaborate on a whole new level.

In recent years, Quire has helped thousands of teams to collaborate together and achieve their business goals together. The web version has been receiving a lot of positive feedback and comments from users all over the world, this time they went an extra mile to bring a major update to their mobile users. Quire Mobile App 5.0 was developed with the user-centered design philosophy that gives first-time users the ability to immediately work on their projects on Quire without a steep learning curve.

With Quire Mobile App 5.0, Quire introduces an all-new app design, new Sublist feature and a completely new app navigation. The intuitive tabbed navigation interface enables users to navigate through a series of hierarchical screens without being interrupted. With the user-centered design philosophy in mind, the new Quire Mobile 5.0 greatly improves users’ productivity and enhances the engagement between team members. The new app is also faster and more responsive with optimizations across the system. App launches up to 2 times faster, switching between heavy projects is up to 3 times faster and navigation in a complex project is more responsive and up to 50 percent faster.

“The new design goes beyond the basics, removes non-functional steps and frees up the limitation of our brains’ thinking process. You can quickly access and switch between tasks, projects and organizations. Every detail, every tap, every icon on the screen is carefully designed to yield the most meaningful experience to our users. If there’s a functionality that you want to use in the app, it’s already there waiting for you.”, said Jerry Chen, Senior Software Engineer at Quire. “It’s always our top priority to create the most intuitive workflow for our users to achieve their goals, and we can’t wait for everyone to try out the new version of Quire Mobile App.”

The latest version of Quire Mobile App is available to all users at Apple Store and Google Play Store as a free software update. Quire Mobile 5.0 now supports back to iOS 12 and Android 5 to ensure the best performance and users’ experiences.

About Potix Corporation

Potix Corporation is a privately held software company that owns and develops ZK framework - a leading open source enterprise Java Web Framework with over 3 million downloads from 193 countries. Customers such as Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Sony, Toyota, Dreamworks, eBay, Airbus, Fujitsu, Roche, Oracle, Sony and Samsung deploy ZK framework to their systems. In 2014, Quire was developed to become a new-generation collaborative platform to organize and manage from small enterprise projects to large-scale initiatives.

Introduction to Quire - the next generation project management software



