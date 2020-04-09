IMF Executive Board Approves a US$147 Million Disbursement under the Rapid Financing Instrument to Gabon to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

April 9, 2020

WASHINGTON DC - The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved the disbursement of SDR108 million (about US$147 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). This will assist Gabon in meeting the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks.

The COVID-19 pandemic and concurrent collapse in oil prices are expected to put the economy under extreme stress, particularly in a context of limited financial buffers. Economic activity will slow, and the fiscal and external positions will weaken, creating significant additional financing needs. In addition to immediate measures of containment, including border closures and curfews, the authorities are also taking significant steps to strengthen health policy responses and support households and firms.

The RFI funds will help create fiscal space for essential COVID19-related expenditure and catalyze donor support. The size and impact of the shocks is, however, subject to a considerable margin of uncertainty. The IMF continues to monitor Gabon’s situation closely and stands ready to provide policy advice and further financial support if needed, in collaboration with other donors.

Following the Executive Board discussion. Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, made the following statement:

“The COVID-19 pandemic and collapse in oil prices have weakened the macroeconomic outlook, with the possibility that the pandemic could turn more severe and persistent than anticipated with lasting impact on commodity prices, growth, and fiscal and external positions. Economic activity would recede, and the fiscal and external positions will weaken, creating additional financing needs. In response to the shocks, the authorities have announced several containment measures including border closure, school closings and curfews. They are scaling up health care and social expenditure by reprioritizing spending, and are considering supportive measures for businesses and households. The regional Central Bank and Banking Commission are taking steps to support growth and preserve financial sector stability.

“In the short term, a temporary widening of the budget deficit is warranted to contain the virus outbreak and offset the social and economic impact of the pandemic. Additional external support will also be essential. The IMF emergency support under the Rapid Financing Instrument will support the authorities’ policy response and catalyze donor support.

“The authorities should stand ready to suspend all emergency measures once the crisis subsides. Over the medium term, public debt needs to be put back on a firmly downward path. The decline in oil prices will necessitate faster fiscal adjustment and economic diversification. Sustaining the reform momentum of recent years to achieve a more revenue-based and growth-friendly fiscal consolidation, enhance governance and debt management, and improve the business climate, will be critical.”

Table 1. Gabon: Selected Economic Indicators Population (2017, est. United Nations): 2.01 millions GDP per capita (2017) : USD7,490 Quota: SDR 216.0 millions Literacy rate (2012): 82.3 % Main products and exports: Oil, Manganese. Poverty rate (2017) : 32.4% Key export markets: China; European Union, Australia. Macroeconomic Indicators 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Est. Proj. Proj. Output (%) Real GDP 2.1 0.5 0.8 3.4 -0.4 3.6 Non-oil GDP 3.3 1.7 1.9 2.5 0.4 3.9 Prices (%) Inflation (end of period) 4.1 1.1 6.3 1.0 3.0 3.0 Inflation (average) 2.1 2.7 4.8 2.0 3.0 3.0 Central government finances (% of GDP) Revenues 17.1 16.4 16.9 19.4 16.3 17.4 Expenditure and net lending 22.1 19.0 18.2 18.2 19.2 18.8 Non-oil primary balance (cash basis) -6.6 -3.4 -1.6 0.7 -2.7 -1.5 Total public debt (% of GDP) 64.2 62.9 60.6 58.7 68.7 65.2 Central government finances (% on non-oil GDP) Revenues and grants 24.2 23.6 25.0 28.7 21.4 22.7 Oil 7.2 9.5 9.2 10.9 5.8 5.8 Non-oil 17.0 14.1 15.8 17.8 15.3 16.9 Expenditure and net lending 31.2 27.4 26.9 26.9 25.1 24.6 o/w current 24.0 22.4 20.1 19.8 19.8 17.9 o/w capital 6.9 2.2 3.9 4.2 5.2 6.7 Non-oil primary balance -11.0 -9.7 -7.6 -5.8 -5.7 -4.0 Basic non-oil primary balance 1/ -6.9 -8.6 -5.0 -4.2 -2.7 0.3 Money and credit Broad money (% change) -5.2 -3.9 15.7 0.9 5.0 6.0 Credit to the private sector (% change) -5.6 -3.0 6.2 2.2 1.6 3.1 Balance of payments Current account (% GDP) -10.4 -6.9 -3.2 -0.8 -8.5 -5.9 FDI (% non-oil GDP) 6.5 7.7 7.2 7.4 7.8 7.7 CEMAC Foreign Reserves (months of extrazone imports) 2.3 2.4 2.8 3.6 3.5 3.8 External Debt (% GDP) 37.4 38.7 40.0 39.3 49.8 47.5 Sources: Gabonese authorities, World Development indicators, and IMF staff estimates. 1/ Excludes externally-financed capital expenditures.