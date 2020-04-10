American Heart Association Conference Reveals Impressive Results Using Magnetic Fields and Atrial Fibrillation

American Heart Association Summary

Seeing significant reduction in duration of Atrial Fibrillation

CLEARWATER, FL, US, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Heart Association recently held their "Scientific Sessions" conference in Philadelphia and one of the Posters featured displayed the exciting results of a study involving the Magnesphere and Atrial Fibrillation as conducted by the University of Oklahoma’s Heart Rhythm Institute and Augusta University Medical College of Georgia. The research team was studying the effect of using a low-level electro-magnetic field (LL-EMF) to reduce the duration of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) while patients were undergoing an ablation procedure. AF is one of the most common heart conditions treated in a clinical setting.

Magneceutical Health provided a custom-built Magnesphere for the study (one that could be used during a surgery). One group received LL-EMF stimulation from the Magnesphere for 60 minutes and a control group was positioned in the Magnesphere as if they were being treated but received no LL-EMF stimulation. Both groups then received a stimulus that would normally induce AF, and were carefully monitored to measure the outcome.

The results were very impressive and validated the hypothesis that LL-EMF may help reduce the duration of AF. Their finding was that “LL-EMF application resulted in a statistically significant reduction in pacing induced AF duration after 60 minutes of stimulation as compared to sham stimulation.” Importantly “ fewer patients in the LL-EMF group required cardioversion after the 60-minute period (1/7 vs. 5/6)”. The findings also noted: “There were no adverse events related to the study device.”

The Institutions supporting this Study are encouraged by the results and are actively working on further research involving larger studies to confirm the application of LL-EMF in treating heart disease.

Follow these links for the abstract of the research at AHAJournals.org or view the poster presented at the conference.

About Magneceutical Health - The Magneceutical Health team creates products to help people manage chronic stress, and its detrimental impact on their health.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.