'Love in the Age of Quarantine' — A Benefit Song feat. Singers and Rappers from Around the Country and Around the World

Featured singers from around the country and around the world.

'Love in the Age of Quarantine' is a benefit song/music video of hope, joy and unity for these troubled times.

Time to come together with invisible hands.” — Electron Love Theory

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Love in the Age of Quarantine' is a benefit song/music video of hope, joy and unity for these troubled times. Like the 80s anthem 'We Are the World,' this song promises to connect people around the planet with the healing power of music.

Written and produced by Electron Love Theory, 'Love in the Age of Quarantine' features more than 25 singers, rappers, artists, kids and ASL users from around the country and around the world. With the chorus sung in nine different languages, this song aims to drive donations to various charities, including MusiCares, Feeding America, and Doctors Without Borders.

'Love in the Age of Quarantine' was written and produced by Electron Love Theory in Seattle, WA, between March 14-April 3, 2020—with sound and video files from New York, Nashville, Sweden, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Canada and elsewhere.

Electron Love Theory is the vision of songwriter/producer Jeff Leisawitz. In 2000, Electron Love Theory won an international music award from ArtistDirect.com. With more than a million streams and thousands of placements on film and tv projects, Electron Love Theory makes music for the heart, mind and soul.

Jeff Leisawitz is also a life coach for creative types, a college songwriting instructor and filmmaker. He is the author of the critically acclaimed book 'Not F*ing Around— The No Bull***t Guide for Getting Your Creative Dreams Off the Ground.'

_____

Mixed by: Robert L. Smith/Defy Recordings — Robert has worked on projects with top artists including U2, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz, Sting, Stevie Wonder and Keith Richards

Mastered by: Steve Turnidge/UltraViolet Studios — Steve is an artist, author and technologist mastering engineer.

LOVE in the Age of Quarantine



