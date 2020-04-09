Kristalina Georgieva: Confronting the Covid-19 Crisis April 9, 2020 Kristalina Georgieva: Just as the health crisis hits vulnerable people hardest, the economic crisis hits vulnerable countries hardest. (IMF photo) In this podcast, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva gives a preview of the World Economic Outlook to be released next week during the IMF's first-ever "virtual" Spring Meetings. In normal times, the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings are preceded by a curtain-raiser speech delivered by the Managing Director at a crowded public venue full of economists, academics and journalists. But these are not normal times. Kristalina Georgieva's speech for next week's Spring Meetings was to camera and solemn in tone. The outlook anticipates the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression. Kristalina Georgieva is IMF Managing Director Download Transcript



