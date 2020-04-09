Velocity Technology Solutions Announces Leadership Transition

Company Appoints Fouad Matar as Executive Vice President of Cloud Services and Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions, a global leader in managing, migrating, and modernizing enterprise applications in the cloud, recently announced that Fouad Matar will join the company as Executive Vice President, General Manager of Velocity’s Cloud Services Division, and Chief Technology Officer. Sal Jamil, who has served in that capacity for Velocity for the past five years, will be transitioning out of his role over the next several months.

Matar joins Velocity from IBM, where he served as the Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering and Delivery for IBM’s Cloud Migration Factory. Most recently, Matar, an IBM Distinguished Engineer, led a global technical engineering team of cloud migration architects, developers and operational professionals. Under his leadership, they successfully built a migration platform supporting major public cloud platforms and operating at a significant scale across the globe.

"As we continue to excel on our strategy to transform Velocity into a leading mid-market cloud services provider, Fouad will help us accelerate our speed of innovation," said Steve Kloeblen, CEO of Velocity Technology Solutions. “Throughout his career, Fouad has an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results. He is well-positioned to build on our strong foundation, and lead Velocity and our customers into an even more advanced cloud era."

As Matar joins Velocity, Jamil will be transitioning out of his role. Under Jamil’s leadership, Velocity launched the market-leading Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform (VCAMP), which enables enterprises to benefit from auto-provisioning, rapid deployments, and configuration management for enterprise applications in AWS, as well as in their private data centers. Today, more than 125 businesses rely on that technology to optimize and automate their enterprise applications in the cloud. During his time at Velocity, Jamil also drove innovation in the company’s cloud services offerings, positioning Velocity’s deep capabilities in managing complex enterprise applications as a key differentiator in the cloud managed services provider market.

“Sal has been a key Velocity executive for the past five years, and he has made invaluable contributions across many fronts. He was the inspiration for our push into cloud services, and the progenitor of our transformational cloud services strategy,” Kloeblen said. “Sal’s level of dedication to our customers, his inspirational innovation, and tireless efforts were fundamental to our success. We owe him our deepest gratitude for building such a crucial part of Velocity’s foundation.”

These leadership changes mark an exciting, high-growth period for Velocity. In 2019, Velocity noted a 50% growth in cloud services revenues. Now, Velocity is on track to double its cloud services line of business in 2020.

“Our momentum as a leading cloud services provider is increasing,” Kloeblen added. “We are building upon a strong foundation, and with Fouad joining our team, we are poised to enter into the next phase of our growth. Our continued expansion allows us to provide the services that our customers are asking for and to scale our business even faster.”



