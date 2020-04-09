OpDecision Offers Free Wireless Audits to Nonprofits During Coronavirus Epidemic

Audits Reduce Nonprofits’ Costs During Dip in Contributions

MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpDecision, experts at reducing organizations’ wireless costs, have relaunched their in-kind cost-cutting program to assist nonprofits in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. Nonprofit donations are drying up as the effects of the coronavirus permeate all levels of business and society.

The expense of wireless service often surprises the executives of most nonprofits and businesses when they see the results of an audit that shows usage versus costs. “If a nonprofit saves $500 a month, that translates to $6,000 a year, not insignificant savings for their budget,” according to OpDecision CEO Drew Polin.

Polin explains that you can significantly reduce costs without surrendering any service. “After we conduct an audit, we can demonstrate the saving that they make with us serving as their intermediary,” Polin said. “We won’t charge nonprofits for the audit, and there is no contract.” The offer to reduce the costs applies to all nonprofits with 250 or fewer employees.

“While nonprofits face a devastating loss of funds, OpDecision understands they can help offset the loss of revenue by significantly reducing their wireless bills,” says Polin.

OpDecision reduced clients’ mobile phone cost by $25 million in 2019.

Polin acknowledges that some nonprofits are skeptical of the offer because there is no fee or commitment for continued services from OpDecision. “Sometimes, they believe there’s a catch when there absolutely isn’t one,” Polin says.

Polin, current board member and former chairman of Legacy Treatment Services, points to OpDecision’s philanthropic efforts to help alleviate concerns. OpDecision has donated its services to organizations that include Legacy Treatment Services, the Jewish Federation of South Jersey, Little Flower, and Easter Seals. In 2018, OpDecision received recognition as the “Most Charitable InKind” organization from the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Corporate Philanthropy Conference & Awards.

Every company has a particular ethos that goes even beyond the profit motive, according to Polin. “OpDecision decided that we would be good corporate citizens not just in word but in action,” he says.

For more information, visit OpDecision at http://www.opdecision.com



