CGFNS Salutes the First State of the World’s Nursing Report

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CGFNS International, Inc. celebrates the official launch of the momentous State of the World’s Nursing 2020: Investing in Education, Jobs and Leadership Report, released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on World Health Day and in the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.The 2020 report, the first of its kind, draws upon data from 191 countries and shows important gaps in nursing workforces while highlighting key priority areas for investing in nursing education, jobs and leadership. The significance of this publication and that of the global nursing profession have only been magnified during the current COVID-19 Pandemic, where nurses around the world are proving yet again to be essential in the war against the virus.Some key data points that have come from the report include:• Nurses and midwives make up 59% of the global health workforce• 80% of the world’s nurses practice in countries that make up only 50% of the world’s population• 90% of nurses are female• 1 in 8 of the world’s nurses are migrantsThe report is free and available for all, and can be accessed here. CGFNS International is proud to have contributed to the report. Specifically, in working with the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), CGFNS provided key data on the migration and demography of foreign-educated nurses and health workers. This data was used to populate the National Health Workforce Account (NHWA) indicators of the United States, which became the foundation of the report.Additionally, CGFNS International contributed a section to the report focusing on retention of nurses to alleviate the shortage, recognizing that multiple interventions must be deployed to achieve the number of nurses needed to improve health worldwide. This of course is even more apparent in today’s pandemic.We’re proud to have contributed to the publication, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic whereby the immense contributions of nurses and midwives are being highlighted worldwide.In this International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, we encourage you to read this comprehensive publication and celebrate the many contributions made by nurses and midwives around the world.For more information on the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife and the 2020 State of the World’s Nursing Report, visit our website. About CGFNS InternationalFounded in 1977, to provide credentials analysis for nurses seeking migration, CGFNS International, Inc., based in Philadelphia, is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world’s largest credentials analysis organization for the nursing and allied healthcare professions. In partnership with the International Council of Nurses (ICN), CGFNS International manages the International Centre on Nurse Migration (ICNM), a comprehensive knowledge resource that emphasizes the development, promotion, and dissemination of research, policy, and information on global nurse migration. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, visit www.cgfns.org



