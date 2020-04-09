Peak Performance Expert and Women’s Mindset Coach - Power Couples During COVID-19

If Not Us, Then Who? If Not Now, Then When?

Peak Performance Speaker Nick Santonastasso and women's mindset coach Kami Pellerin give relationship and life hacks whilst social distancing.

Nick Santonastasso and Kami Pellerin will be live on Facebook with one of Hack Mankind 's founders, Jessica Leiter, on Friday, April 10, 2020, to showcase and celebrate positivity and a winning mindset. The power couple will share their individual backgrounds and inspiration, the opportunities that they see for themselves and others in this unique time and sharing their much-needed relationship advice when confronted with social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. This interview is the first of many that Hack Mankind is bringing to its audience and the larger social community.Nick Santonastasso is a peak performance speaker, bodybuilder, and entrepreneur. He was born with Hanhart syndrome. As a result, Nick is missing his legs and has only one arm left, which has not kept him from living life to the fullest. He appears as a guest speaker with box office speakers such as Tony Robbins, Steve Forbes, Suzy Welch & Deepak Chopra. From this, Nick founded Junior Victorious with the mission of helping kids achieve their full potential. His motto is simple but yet effective: "It's not can't, it's how." He even inspired Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who asked to meet him after their workout.Kami Pellerin is a former pro athlete that has turned her unyielding spirit to helping women with their mindset, nutrition, and fitness. She delivers the strategies and tools to improve their relationship with food and take their mind and body to the next level. From experience, she knows what challenges women face when it comes to their appearance, weight and body image.Hack Mankind founder Peter Swain is excited about this power couple as Hack Mankind's first set of interviews: "When we discussed who should open our series of amazing interviews, Nick and Kami were top of the list. After seeing Nick at an event, I knew they would be an immense source of inspiration for many to look at their own self-imposed limits and fears and see that they can overcome them. This goes to the very essence of what Hack Mankind is about helping people see opportunity instead of fear."The Talk can be seen live on Facebook, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM EST.For more information and bookings see:Nick Santonastasso:Peak Performance Expert and Speaker - Become Victorious - Junior VictoriousKami Pellerin:Women's Mindset, Nutrition, and Fitness CoachPress Contact:Peter Swain (Founder)Email: peter@hackmankind.comWebsite: www.hackmankind.com Diana Lammerts (Press)Email: diana@hackmankind.comAbout Hack MankindMission Statement:Hack Mankind's mission is to build a community that dispels fear and misinformation, a place that seeks opportunity to create leaders and build a collective mindset to redefine our perspective and positively impact our future.Vision Statement:To create a safe space for connection and personal growth amongst an unknown landscape. It is the goal of Hack Mankind to provide content and tools for you to take action in your day to day life.



