The Tenth: 7 Steps to Taking Back Control of Your Money and Being a Faithful Steward Is A Top Ten Best Seller on Amazon

The Tenth: 7 Steps to Taking Back Control of Your Money and Being a Faithful Steward

The Tenth ranked #5 in Wealth Management and #3 in Christian Stewardship on Amazon’s Kindle Store.

This book is not only helpful but highly entertaining.” — vanessa chaney

EVERGREEN, CO, USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tenth: 7 Steps to Taking Back Control of Your Money and Being a Faithful Steward looks at what stewardship means to us. Is it filling out a pledge card each Fall? Or writing a check each week? Or returning to God a portion of what He has first given to us? Or, does stewardship challenge us to assume the posture of one who serves? The Tenth helps to answers these questions. It also gives helpful tips on taking back control of your money, financial attitude and how it’s okay to be wealthy.

Paul Stephenson gives a short course on financial planning that gives a clear, straight-forward path to financial stability. The 7 steps, explained in detail, will help you take back control of your money, so you can know where your money goes, have full control over your spending, and never blow your budget. The Tenth has taken a difficult subject and turned it into a precise, easy to understand book. His love for following God’s plans for our lives is truly inspiring.

Paul Stephenson’s The Tenth will be free and available for download on Amazon and Lulu.com for 5 days (04/07/2020 – 04/11/2020) at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085N5MTYN The Tenth is rated a 5.0 by those who have purchased the book.



