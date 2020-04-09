World Car of the Year: Porsche Taycan drives home a double victory
World Car of the Year:
Porsche Taycan drives home a double victory
Selected by international motor journalists from over 50 new cars
Stuttgart/Toronto
. At this year’s World Car of the Year Awards 2020 (WCOTY), the
Michael Steiner - Member of the
Long list of awards in the main markets
The vote for World Car of the Year continues a winning streak: the
• Car of the Year: Top Gear magazine (UK) • Game Changer of the Year: Top Gear magazine (UK) • The China Green Car of the Year: Chinese Car of the Year (CCOTY) jury • German Car of the Year: German Car of the Year (GCOTY) jury
It was also awarded the innovation prize from Connect magazine (Germany).
The
• Auto Trophy: readers’ choice of the Auto Zeitung magazine (Germany) • Best Performance Car of the Year: Auto Express magazine (UK) • Best Driver’s Car: Motor Trend magazine (USA) • The China Performance Car of the Year: Chinese Car of the Year (CCOTY) jury
“We are so happy to have been awarded these prizes. They reflect the positive feedback from our customers and are a great incentive for our future work,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the
Speaking about the awards the new
Further information, film and photo material in the
4/9/2020
