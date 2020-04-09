Current Press releases

World Car of the Year: Porsche Taycan drives home a double victory Selected by international motor journalists from over 50 new cars

Stuttgart/Toronto . At this year’s World Car of the Year Awards 2020 (WCOTY), the Taycan has seen the checkered flag first in two categories: winning as World Luxury Car and World Performance Car of the Year. At the World Performance Award, it succeeded in a historic triple against the 911 and the 718 Spyder/ Cayman GT4. Furthermore, the electric sports car also won World Luxury Car. 86 international motor journalists voted and assessed over 50 new cars. The winners were announced during live online conference by the WCOTY organization.

Michael Steiner - Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development received the awards: “This double win in the categories World Performance Car and World Luxury Car underlines what we wanted to achieve when we developed the Taycan . We wanted to create a driver-focused, fully electric sports car that can take on any Performance Car. At the same time we focused on uncompromised everyday-usability and contemporary, digital luxury and comfort for four passengers. We are delighted that the WCOTY jury rewards these efforts.”

Long list of awards in the main markets The vote for World Car of the Year continues a winning streak: the Porsche Taycan , along with the new 911, which was launched last year, has already won around 40 international prizes, predominantly in the main markets of Germany, USA, UK and China. For the Porsche Taycan , these include, for example:

• Car of the Year: Top Gear magazine (UK) • Game Changer of the Year: Top Gear magazine (UK) • The China Green Car of the Year: Chinese Car of the Year (CCOTY) jury • German Car of the Year: German Car of the Year (GCOTY) jury

It was also awarded the innovation prize from Connect magazine (Germany).

The Porsche 911 was a two-time winner in auto, motor und sport magazine (Germany) readers’ choice for Best Cars – once as a Coupé , once as a Cabriolet – and also won the following awards:

• Auto Trophy: readers’ choice of the Auto Zeitung magazine (Germany) • Best Performance Car of the Year: Auto Express magazine (UK) • Best Driver’s Car: Motor Trend magazine (USA) • The China Performance Car of the Year: Chinese Car of the Year (CCOTY) jury

“We are so happy to have been awarded these prizes. They reflect the positive feedback from our customers and are a great incentive for our future work,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility and have brought an emotive as well as highly innovative sports car to the road with the Taycan – fully electric and 100 percent Porsche .”

Speaking about the awards the new Porsche 911 has won, Blume said: “The 911 has kept us on the road to success for almost 60 years thanks to its distinctive design. When a child draws a picture of a sports car, it often resembles a 911. We have continuously and consistently developed its unique technical concept. With the engine in the back and the ignition key on the left, the 911 has become an icon – as well as the benchmark that every sports car is measured against.”

The consumption and CO 2 emission values were determined in accordance with the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this should continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared to the values determined in accordance with the NEDC measuring procedure used up to now.

718 Spyder: Fuel consumption combined 10.9 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 249 g/km 718 Cayman GT4: Fuel consumption combined 10.9 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 249 g/km

