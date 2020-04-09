Online Games Global Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An online game is a video game that is either partially or primarily played through the Internet or any other computer network available.Online games are ubiquitous on modern gaming platforms, including PCs, consoles and mobile devices, and span many genres, including first-person shooters, strategy games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG).
In 2018, the global Online Games market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Games development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tencent
Netease
Microsoft
Sony
Electronic Arts
Sega
Ubisoft
Nintendo
Square Enix
Activision Blizzard Inc.
Gameloft SA
Glu Mobile
Kabam
Rovio Entertainment Ltd.
Supercell Oy
Zynga Inc.
CyberAgent
Walt Disney
Gamevil
Market Segmentation
The report on global Online Games market includes a detailed section pertaining the analysis of the market for several specific segments. Even though the report has spelled out a comprehensive picture of the market landscape, this specific segmentation has aided researchers to unravel other intricate trends within the market that hold a solid influence over the trajectory taken over by the market. Furthermore, it has facilitated several such insights that are proven to influence or alter the decisions made by the readers of this report, including prominent stakeholders in the market. This segmentation includes a study of regional segments to better understand the market’s functioning in specific regions. These regional segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics
The global Online Games market is presented in the form of a report which has explored various market dynamics and their impact on the path taken up by the market, in terms of growth and expansion. These dynamics include various drivers that have facilitated the growth of the market and factors that are poised to challenge the propulsion of growth.
Research Methodology
The global Online Games market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model to gain precision in unveiling the future potential of the market. Further, it has also conducted a SWOT analysis to gain better perspective of the business environment.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
