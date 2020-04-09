Fixed-Mobile Convergence | World Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2025

Global Fixed-Mobile Convergence Market Research Report Forecast to 2025

The Global FMC Market are expected to reach USD 6,208.7 Million by the end of the year 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, 2019–2025.

Fixed-mobile convergence is an architecture that helps telecommunication operators utilize the resources and infrastructure of both fixed and wireless networks. With the help of FMC architecture, operators can deliver data, voice, video services to enterprises as well as individual customers. In a typical FMC architecture, there are number of players namely, the necessary equipment providers, core network provider, software provider as well as content delivery providers are involved. FMC allows for the single-number reach solutions, wherein an individual (employee) can use the speakerphone opportunities on the desk, when in office and then can be seamlessly transition the call to a mobile phone when out of the premise. Apart from signal number reach, FMC architecture has the skills to offer single-number voicemail and integrated communication among others. The global fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the growing adoption of fixed-mobile convergence to save operational costs. Also, growing demand from customers for the integrated services from any location at any time is boosting the growth of the market.

Major Key Players Covered in Fixed-Mobile Convergence Market are:

The major players in the global fixed-mobile convergence market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China) and ZTE Corporation (China). Ooredoo QSC (Qatar), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc.(US), Fujitsu, Samsung Group (South Korean), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Orange SA (France), The Proximus Group (Belgium), Turk Telekom (Turkey), Turkcell (Turkey), (Japan) and Ericsson (Sweden), Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany).

The report on the Fixed-Mobile Convergence market based on the latest data provides a concise industry overview along with a comprehensive study on the overall market. The product definition with that of the allied industry offerings and the major applications regarding the various end-industries have been provided. The report gives an in-depth study regarding the key trends that may determine the market prospects in the coming years. The industry technological standards involving the production and management have been covered by the report. The study conducted is inclusive of the industry trends and competitive and regional analysis covering the period 2020-2024.

Market Dynamics of Fixed-Mobile Convergence Services

Studying the market in terms of the growth and expansion, the report covers the causative factors influencing the Fixed-Mobile Convergence market. The market value and pricing history concerning the product and services and other volume trends are also presented in this report. The existent competitive status and the impact that government policies and regulations have on the Fixed-Mobile Convergence market are also presented by the report. The infrastructural and technological advancements in this industry that may drive the market in the coming years have also been analyzed. All of the market drivers and trends have been considered while providing the forecast.

Market Segmentation of Fixed-Mobile Convergence Market 2020

The different aspects of the Fixed-Mobile Convergence market regarding the products and the applications have been used for the segmentation analysis. The geographical segments have been considered for the regional analysis. The major regions of the world classified as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. All the key countries in these regions have been studied extensively. This section aims to give a detailed study of all the major components of the Fixed-Mobile Convergence market and provide a forecast for each market segment identified.

Market Research Methodology of Fixed-Mobile Convergence Industry

The research conducted as a part of the extensive study carried out on the Fixed-Mobile Convergence market has been done by adopting Porter’s Five Forces model among other methodologies. The assessment for the period 2020-2024 has been provided along with the research covering all the segments of the market. Regarding the company segments and competitive landscape, the report presents an in-depth SWOT analysis to help give a better understanding of the market status and prospects.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

6 Market Factor Analysis

7 Global Fixed-Mobile Convergence Market, by Convergence Type

8 Global Fixed-Mobile Convergence Market, By Mode

Continued…

