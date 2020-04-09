Internet Marketing Service Provider in the UK Helps Small Businesses Amid the Corona Pandemic

Using SEO & Online Marketing to Combat the Coronavirus Marketing Should Go On During An Economic Crisis

Digital Search Group, a UK-based internet marketing service provider offers Free SEO Audit to those looking to get ahead of the game during the pandemic.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Search Group Limited , a UK-based company that specialises in effective SEO, Internet marketing, web design and other online services, is helping clients who are uniquely positioned in the search engine results to protect and maybe improve their Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).How Can You Protect Your Business Against The Impact of Coronavirus With Digital Marketing?Almost all businesses can no longer ignore the impact of the rising COVID-19 cases worldwide. Government regulations and social distancing are crippling businesses. Oftentimes, when the global economy takes a plunge, businesses rush to cut as many costs as they can. Some may have to close physical stores, creating uncertainty for the business.Typically, marketing and search engine optimisation (SEO) are the first things companies are tempted to cut to minimise expenses in these challenging and strange times. This kind of mistake, however, can take your business from boom to bust in the blink of an eye.Digital Search Group Limited Founder and CEO Joe Ryan said: "I'd like to offer a Free SEO Audit to those looking to get ahead of the game during the pandemic."Now, more than ever, is the best time for businesses to work on a digital marketing strategy. The fight in showing up in search results becomes less aggressive with fewer businesses investing in a good SEO content strategy and advertising spaces cost less. Now is the best time to put your money in good digital marketing because your relative spending will increase, while your actual spending remains the same. However, your search engine gains and losses are directly related to the gains and losses of your competitors.When you cut marketing costs, it decreases brand awareness, brand loyalty and search result ranking. This is the worst thing a business can do, sabotaging revenue by not advertising then trying to recover, once the economy is on the rise again, with less money and more competition."This economic downturn is not permanent. Businesses having the foresight to invest in post-COVID-19 recovery will see exponential returns as the economy begins see an upward growth again. When your competitors are slashing their marketing budgets, there will be a bigger long-term return on your investments," according to Mr. Ryan.The Bottom Line: Keep Investing in MarketingBeing visible and memorable to your consumers during an economic downturn is crucial. Marketing helps you keep your business values in the minds of your consumers. Having a good marketing strategy will help you perform better and will help you recover quickly afterward. There are a lot of things for businesses to worry about when rumours of a recession surface, and marketing shouldn't be one of them. Fluctuations in the market always present an opportunity. Businesses should look at economic downturns as an opportunity to grow at a discounted price.If you are concerned about your marketing strategy during an economic downturn or need help to figure things out, visit the company’s website at https://www.digitalsearchgroup.co.uk/seo-blog/seo-online-marketing-to-combat-coronavirus-business/ . Re-evaluate your marketing strategy today, so when the time comes, you'll be well-equipped.

