INFRA and PETRONAS ink agreement to develop specialist Fischer-Tropsch (FT) catalyst

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFRA Technology Group and PETRONAS Research Sdn Bhd have entered a Research and Development (R&D) Collaboration Agreement for the development of a specialist Fischer-Tropsch (FT) catalyst.The project will be phased over several years to identify and develop a catalyst with optimum yield based on the required project parameters.The collaborative team, comprising members from INFRA’s R&D unit and PETRONAS’ Group Research & Technology (GR&T) under Project Delivery & Technology (PD&T), will utilize INFRA’s state-of-the-art laboratory, catalyst factory and FT Pilot Plant located in Moscow, Russia to complete the project.The team will share knowledge and expertise to deliver the optimum catalyst for PETRONAS’ upcoming projects, concluding with commercial viability that will benefit the project ecosystem.About PETRONASPetroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500The Group seeks opportunities in energy investments both in hydrocarbon and renewables across the globe and maximize value through its integrated business model. Its portfolio includes conventional and unconventional resources as well as a diverse range of fuel lubricant, and petrochemical products. This is further strengthened with a successful product delivery track record. The Group’s customers are at the heart of everything that it does and businesses are anchored on meeting customers’ needs.Technology is the Group’s differentiator and the key to ensuring excellence in all that it offers – energy, products and solutions, as well as unlocking new business frontiers. Sustainability is at the core of everything the Group does, as it believes in harnessing the good in energy to add quality to everyday lives. People are the Group’s strength and partners for growth. It believes in progressing with partners in addressing the evolving needs in today’s changing energy landscape.About INFRAINFRA Technology Group is an innovation-based company, developing and commercializing advanced technologies that aim to profoundly alter energy, materials and resource systems worldwide. The patented INFRA’s technology represents the new generation of the classical Fischer-Tropsch synthesis process, differentiated by the use of the unique proprietary pelletized cobalt-based catalyst that produces a single liquid stream of synthetic crude oil, significantly reducing CAPEX in GTL plant construction and operation. INFRA's technology facilitates low-cost and compact modular GTL plants at the wells, or clusters of wells, making processing associated gas into crude oil economically viable. The stable, single liquid product can be mixed with mineral crude oil and transported using the existing transportation infrastructure or upgraded to diesel, aviation or gasoline synthetic fuels. www.infratechnology.com



