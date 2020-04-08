Major US Refiner Chooses FiltroGlobal LLC for Slurry Oil Filter System - IMO 2020

A major US refiner has purchased a FCC Slurry Oil Filter system as part of IMO 2020 sulfur emissions requirements for bunker fuel.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To meet IMO 2020 requirements for low sulfur bunker fuel, a major US refiner has purchased a FCC Slurry Oil Filter system. FiltroGlobal LLC and Royal Dahlman Filter Technology will provide the system as a modular package.This system uses gas-assisted backwash technology with a proprietary stainless steel sintered powder element configuration to minimize ash content in the filtered slurry oil. This configuration has proven to be reliable and robust, with decades of documented operational performance.FiltroGlobal LLC represents Royal Dahlman Filtration, Andritz Euroslot reactor internals, custom wedge wire filter elements, and pump intake screens, as well as LIST Technology US, providers of kneader-mixer reactors for the rubber, elastomer, and other high viscosity blending and solvent recovery applications. We also provide water treatment systems and sludge dewatering equipment.Please call at (713) 489-7266 us if you have an application, or send details to jeffp@filtroglobal.com



