Free Resources from GetOrganizedNow.com to help you stay calm and productive during the COVID-19 pandemic

101 Things You Can Organize and Clean AND 101 Things You Can Do (Tasks and Fun)

WATERTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2 Free Resources from GetOrganizedNow.com To Help You Through the COVID-19 PandemicDuring this time of uncertainty, many people around the world are under stay-at-home orders. In light of this, Maria Gracia (owner of GetOrganizedNow.com) is giving away two free resources designed to help you remain calm throughout this storm, to provide a bit of normalcy during these uncertain times, and to provide ideas for something productive to do and to keep your mind and hands busy. They are:1) 101 Things You Can Organize and Clean When You Have to Stay Home: This is an ideal time to get rid of some clutter...as well as keep things as clean and germ-free as possible (something so important right now)2) 101 Things You Can Do When You Have to Stay Home: These are a whole bunch of tasks you can do to keep busy...and some fun things to simply enjoy as wellAccess these two free resources here: https://www.getorganizednow.com/free-resources.html?ein01 Gracia says, 'This is not to give you more work to do. Maybe it will give you some ideas for now...or even for later. Maybe it will just give you something to read...it's totally up to you and whatever you're feeling is going to help you through this time. Stay healthy...stay safe.'



