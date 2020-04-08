alphaDIRECT Advisors Reviews Gevo’s Advanced Production of Low Carbon Footprint Hydrocarbons for Jet Fuel and Gasoline in Overview Report

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, today announced that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, published an Overview Report covering Gevo, Inc. The report focuses on Gevo’s corporate structure, its proprietary technology and its advanced development and commercialization of low carbon footprint hydrocarbons for jet fuel and gasoline. In addition, the report covers the Company’s most recent off-take agreements for approximately 17 million gallons of jet fuel or isooctane, together with its continued strategy for large scale deployment and commercialization.

“Gevo believes it is the leader in the development and commercialization of low carbon footprint hydrocarbons for jet fuel and gasoline and is commercially ready. The business pipeline has expanded rapidly with significant offtake agreements of 17 MGPY of hydrocarbons with marquee customers set for delivery in 2023. Regulations such as the European Green Deal as well as ESG principals are driving demand for renewable fuels globally. Gevo expects revenues to grow from $33 million in 2018 to $46-56M by 2021 and $330-413M by 2023/24 assuming capacity is in place. The intermediate step to produce and sell low-carbon ethanol is almost complete and this should improve cash flow at the company,” said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

To download the report please go to:

https://www.alphadirectadvisors.com/companyreports/gevo-overview-report/

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights. Please access the link below for an important electronic communications disclaimer:https://alphadirectadvisors.com/disclosures/

About Gevo, Inc.

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at www.gevo.com.

Shawn Severson alphaDIRECT Advisors



