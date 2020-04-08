Events.org Launches Virtual Event Platform for Fundraising

Events.org Logo

The philanthropy platform allows nonprofits to host online events, galas, and meetings to continue their fundraising efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the video conferencing and live/online auction options, fundraisers will still go on.” — David Hassan, Founder of Events.org

CHICAGO, IL, US, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic, Events.org released its updated online event system to continue the fundraising efforts for local and national charities. The program features online gala and live-auction features to replace canceled fundraisers and galas due to the nation-wide shutdowns due to the pandemic.The Coronavirus crisis has impacted everyone in the world, big and small businesses, and especially nonprofits. Events.org, an open events platform for nonprofits, charities, and more, knew they had to help these organizations adapt. As events and galas are put on hold due to social distancing regulations, Events.org seeks to encourage organizations to keep their fundraisers as planned but adjust some logistics. Through their online event platform, nonprofits and charities will still be able to host auctions and events through video instead of in person.Some key features include:· Online event listings and attendee communication: Create your event page to invite all your attendees and guests. Include details and registration to track attendees just like you would for an in-person gala. Through this online platform, creators will be able to communicate details and changes to their guests leading up to and after the event.· Live stream capabilities: Organizations will be able to still host their meetings, events and galas where participants can follow along form the comfort of their homes. Nonprofits will be able to digitize their fundraisers through a link created by Events.org that will lead to a video conferencing platform to feel like guests are at the gala.· Online and live auction features: Though donors and participants will be unable to attend a live auction in person, that doesn’t stop the fundraising. Using video conferencing and online bidding, the raffles and auctions will be easy to follow from your couch. Your emcee and auctioneer will still be able to participate through online video where you can follow along.· Designed from the ground up to meet charity demands: Events.org’s goal is to help organizations give back. Whether you are looking to host an event, manage your auction online, or send out free invitations online, Events.org designed this platform to increase fundraising awareness and support your mission.“Our goal is to encourage philanthropies to not cancel their fundraisers due to the social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, but to adapt them,” states David Hassan, founder of Events.org. “During this uncertain time, it is essential for nonprofits to continue their efforts to give back to the causes they support. We decided to update our platform to make this easier for these organizations. Through the video conferencing and live/online auction options, fundraisers will still go on.”Event planners will be able to utilize the platform immediately as an added feature to the Event.org list of services. The organization is also waiving the cost of the mobile bidding software until July 2020. Learn more by contacting Events.org at (866) 513-7627 or email at info@events.org.About the Events.orgEvents.org is a premiere software management and consulting company, providing on-demand software and services to charities, schools, universities and nonprofit foundations across the nation, supporting over 200,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and worldwide. Events.org provides Internet-enabled on-demand software and services that allow organizations to reach a wider audience with integrated online and off-line event registration management software; online, live, silent, and interactive auction software; complete donor management software solutions; secure payment processing; and an exclusive calendar of current nonprofit events from around the country. Events.org was started by a philanthropic foundation with the mission to give back to the community and make it easier for nonprofits to promote and manage events.



