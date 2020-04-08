The FDF announces new partnerships with recruitment apps Placed and SonicJobs

8 April 2020

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has announced a new 16-week partnerships with job recruitment apps, Placed and SonicJobs.

The COVID-19 crisis continues to take its toll on many sectors including hospitality and non-food retail, resulting in thousands of workers facing potential redundancy or placed on the Government's furlough system. As a result FDF has launched new partnerships with Placed and SonicJobs to share potential job opportunities across the food and drink industry, specifically in distribution warehouses, driving, and logistics.

The partnerships with Placed and SonicJobs follow FDF's collaboration with job recruitment app Syft, which launched last week. As a result, FDF is able to offer its members extremely competitive rates of up to 60% off with these suppliers, allowing them access to a combined database of over 360,000 full time and temporary job seekers in the UK.

Placed is focussed within London and has 130,000 experienced hospitality candidates signed up to their platform. Placed uses smart technology to smooth out the entire recruitment process by matching the right places to the right people in the very first instance.

Sonic Jobs is the #1 app in the UK for retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, cleaning and beauty. They are winners of 'Best Innovation' at the National Online Recruitment Awards and have over 200,00 candidates signed up to their platform. Its estimated that over 74% of their user base have the necessary transferable skills and experience for FDF members to utilise.

It is hoped FDF's collaborations with Placed, SonicJobs and Syft will help as many people as possible swiftly return to employment, whilst also helping its members identify and recruit suitable candidates.

Nicki Hunt, Director of Membership and Commercial Engagement at the FDF said:

“We're very pleased to be working with Placed and SonicJobs to provide opportunities to those people who may well be finding it difficult to find work in their usual industries. The food and drink supply chain employs so many talented people, the hidden heroes who keep the country fed, and during challenging times such as these it's important we can support one another in whatever way possible.”

Jennifer Johansson, CEO and Founder of Placed

“There is no better time than a time like this to build strong partnerships between like- minded sectors and to place great emphasis on our workforce and their transferable skills. We are excited to be partnering with the Food and Drink Federation.”

Mikhil Raja, CEO and Co-Founder of SonicJobs

"SonicJobs is committed to helping Food & Drink Companies hire during this challenging time. By partnering with the Food & Drink Federation (FDF), we can help these companies quickly scale their workforce as well as ensure that the UK remains productive.

“Moreover, many of our candidates in hospitality and other sectors are currently struggling to make ends meet and can use their skills and prior experience to join key roles including delivery and warehousing to be on the front-lines of the COVID-19 fight.

“Our match-funding for 16 weeks to all key sectors including food & drink, supermarkets, delivery, warehouse, social / healthcare, cleaning, and special forces demonstrates SonicJobs' commitment to fighting this battle together. We will extend the offer for as long as it takes to get through these extraordinary circumstances."

