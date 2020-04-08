Porsche starts podcast "Next Visions"

Current Press releases

Stuttgart . Porsche is expanding its "Next Visions" theme platform: In a new podcast of the same name, speakers will hold open discussions on topics related to the future. The first season consists of five episodes, which will be available on all common podcast platforms. In each episode, two thought leaders will discuss the social, economic and ethical questions of our time.

Ebru Koksal, former managing director of the Turkish football club Galatasaray Istanbul, and Herminia Ibarra, Professor of Organizational Behavior at the London Business School, will start off by talking about radical career decisions and the importance of leadership. They provide answers as to what authentic leadership looks like in a technology-driven age and how to define a successful career.

"Pioneering spirit is a fundamental part of our brand. The new podcast ’Next Visions’ also follows this direction. We look to the future, show different perspectives, and try to inspire our listeners," explains Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and Politics of Porsche AG. "Therefore, we are expanding our portfolio of digital on-demand offerings with more high-quality content. Since July 2019, we have already been providing a look behind the scenes of the first all-electric racing series with the Formula E podcast ‘Inside E’. Further exciting audio formats will follow."

Future topics that also drive Porsche Under the slogan "Next Visions", Porsche has been taking a look into the future of the company for some time now, discussing future challenges and opportunities and especially encouraging new perspectives. The new podcast offers inspiring personalities outside the company a platform to share their visions of the future and provide food for thought for their listeners.

Among others, the episodes address the following questions: How does urban planning influence our personalities? To what extent does the constantly-increasing use of artificial intelligence limit our autonomy? And what can economic strategists learn from artists?

At the end of the first season, Maria Kolitsida, co-founder of the IT company winningminds.ai and MIT graduate in the field of artificial intelligence, discusses together with Sophie Kleber, Head of Spaces at Google , the risks and challenges of combining emotions with technologies. Among other things, they will talk about how the targeted use of technologies and the simulation of emotions can fundamentally change our everyday and professional lives.

German language version to follow The talks took place within the framework of the "House of Beautiful Business", an annual gathering of relevant thought leaders in our society. Tim Leberecht, event organizer and author of the bestseller "The Business Romantic", and Christian Knörle, Head of Company Building Porsche Digital, lead through the individual episodes. In addition to the English one, a German version of the "Next Visions" podcast is currently being produced.

