Porsche starts podcast "Next Visions"
New audio format available now
Stuttgart
.
Ebru Koksal, former managing director of the Turkish football club Galatasaray Istanbul, and Herminia Ibarra, Professor of Organizational Behavior at the London Business School, will start off by talking about radical career decisions and the importance of leadership. They provide answers as to what authentic leadership looks like in a technology-driven age and how to define a successful career.
"Pioneering spirit is a fundamental part of our brand. The new podcast 'Next Visions' also follows this direction. We look to the future, show different perspectives, and try to inspire our listeners," explains Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and Politics of
Future topics that also drive
Among others, the episodes address the following questions: How does urban planning influence our personalities? To what extent does the constantly-increasing use of artificial intelligence limit our autonomy? And what can economic strategists learn from artists?
At the end of the first season, Maria Kolitsida, co-founder of the IT company winningminds.ai and MIT graduate in the field of artificial intelligence, discusses together with Sophie Kleber, Head of Spaces at
German language version to follow
The talks took place within the framework of the "House of Beautiful Business", an annual gathering of relevant thought leaders in our society. Tim Leberecht, event organizer and author of the bestseller "The Business Romantic", and Christian Knörle, Head of Company Building
All
Further information, film and photo material in the
4/8/2020
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the
