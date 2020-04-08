Country Artist Simone Reyes Releases “Call Me Crazy” (the Patsy Cline Song) as a Love Letter to Military Widows

Simone Reyes " Call Me Crazy" (The Patsy Cline Song) Still from " Call Me Crazy" Simone Reyes Channels Patsy Cline

Simone Reyes releases “Call Me Crazy” (The Patsy Cline song) playing homage to military widows, with a nod to Patsy Cline

The video for “Call Me Crazy” is my love letter to all military wives but particularly to those who have become military widows. I want them to know we see them, honor them and we thank them” — Simone Reyes

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Country Artist Simone Reyes Releases Single/Video for “ Call Me Crazy ” (the Patsy Cline Song) as a Love Letter to Military Widows“Call Me Crazy” (The Patsy Cline song) plays homage to military widows, with a nod to Patsy Cline (whose husband Charlie Dick served in the US Army) and her song “ Crazy” . With news that President Trump activated the National Guards of California, New York and Washington to aid in the support of the novel coronavirus pandemic relief effort, the US military has made international headlines. Many active-duty personnel and reservists stationed around the world may not have the luxury to be quarantined with their families. All members of the US armed forces accept the risk that when deployed around the globe some may never return home which led Simone Reyes to reflect creatively on those who are left behind when a spouse makes the ultimate sacrifice for their country. "Call Me Crazy' depicts such a scenario in the new single's video illustrating the deep love and loss suffered by gold star widows.“Call Me Crazy" was written by Simone Reyes and Kenneth Compton and produced / arranged by Scott McClatchy. The song's lyrics play tribute to the legendary country singer, Patsy Cline’s hit “Crazy”written by Willie Nelson and the accompanying video, shot by Kerry Porter of Frontman Media, showcases Patsy Cline inspired westernwear. Playing the lead in the video is Bradly Monclova who is a USMC veteran.“As a Native New Yorker, I felt relieved when I heard that the National Guard was heading to New York to help with the Coronavirus crisis but was well aware that those brave men and women were leaving family behind to serve. This led me to contemplate those in our military who never got the chance to return home. The video for “Call Me Crazy” is my love letter to military widows. I want them to know we see them, honor them and we thank them.” – Simone ReyesSimone Reyes was recruited fresh out of high school by Def Jam founders Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin to work at Def Jam Recordings Simone Reyes has lived and breathed hip hop her whole life. Reyes has been immersed in urban culture and the business of molding rappers into hip hop royalty for years as Russell Simmons' number one, and has been at his side as he built an empire under the Rush Communications umbrella that included Def Jam Recordings, Phat Farm, Def Comedy Jam, SLBG, Def Pictures and many other companies- even appearing in Beastie Boys videos and starring in Simmons' reality show " Running Russell Simmons." However, even as a Native New Yorker, her passion has always flowed toward the unlikely genre of country music, songs that could always be heard playing behind her office doors much to the chagrin of co-workers. When Simmons took an extended leave to Bali to write his autobiography, Reyes finally had the opportunity to focus on her own passion- writing music and singing country music.

" Call Me Crazy" ( The Patsy Cline Song ) - Simone Reyes



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.