Hoyer: Modly Disgraced His Office, Departure Was Necessary

"Acting Secretary Thomas Modly’s departure was necessary. His actions and words in removing Capt. Francis Crozier from his command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt were wrong. The Acting Secretary disgraced his office, the United States Navy, and the values of a commanding officer charged with protecting those under his command. Unfortunately, his actions mirror so many already taken by this Commander-in-Chief and show just how unworthy he was of the office of trust he held. “Rather than criticism, Capt. Crozier deserves the thanks not only of the men and women under his command but also the U.S. Navy, whose values he reflected. No Captain Queeg, the infamous character who demonstrated paralysis in the face of a crisis, he acted swiftly and forcefully to protect the health and welfare of those he commanded. Capt. Crozier deserves our respect and our thanks, and I believe that he should be immediately reinstated to his command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.”