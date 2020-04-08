3 New Topical Probiotic Sanitizers to Help Fight the Spread of Harmful Pathogens at the Microscopic Level

3 New Topical Probiotic Products Help Reduce the Transfer of Pathogens New Probiotic Hand Sanitizer Protects Your Skin Longer than Soap Similar to Probiotics You Consume, Topical Probiotics are Beneficial for Your Body

Siani's New Probiotic Hand Sanitizer Protects Your Skin Longer than Soap.

Given the current environment, we are thrilled to be offering 3 new probiotic-based sanitizing products. We believe in the power of probiotics to break-up biofilm, where harmful pathogens thrive.” — Jacqueline Gelardi, CEO

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on the growing body of evidence linking the spread of the coronavirus by people touching contaminated surfaces with their hands and then touching their faces, Siani Probiotic Body Care launched a new line of topical probiotic sanitizers, including a hand sanitizer, mouthwash, and environmental spray.

Siani Probiotic Body Care’s new line of topical sanitizers contains a specially formulated proprietary broad-spectrum natural blend of live safe, healthy probiotics (beneficial bacteria) in a concentrated, stabilized solution.

Supported by 15-years of peer-reviewed research, hospital studies, and clinical trials, Siani’s new line of topical sanitizers work at the microscopic level to significantly reduce the transfer of pathogens (virus, bacteria, or other micro-organisms that cause disease) to humans.

Siani’s new line of topical sanitizers works on both hard surfaces or objects and soft surfaces like textiles and skin by eliminating biofilm (a microscopic thin layer of bacteria that adheres to surfaces) where pathogens reside and thrive.

Where applied, Siani’s new line of probiotic sanitizers microscopically clean the surface, counteract the growth of pathogens, and aid in the control of surface microbial contamination to help keep human hands, mouths, and living environments free of harmful pathogens.

According to the Center for Disease Control:

• The general public is unaware of the existence of biofilm, that microscopically coats almost all surfaces including skin.

• It is extremely difficult to control the microscopic environment of any surface without being able to remove the biofilm and prevent its regrowth.

• Biofilm is estimated to be a key factor in up to 80% of all infections.

• Biofilm helps protect pathogens from disinfectants and antibiotics.

Once released, the probiotics activate to remove contamination by dissolving the biofilm which protects pathogens.

• Siani Probiotic Hand Sanitizer covers the skin surface with billions of safe, healthy bacteria to rid the skin of harmful pathogens, promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and fight the transfer of harmful pathogens through touch for up to 3 days, by dissolving the biofilm which protects pathogens.

• Siani Probiotic Mouthwash floods the mouth with billions of safe, beneficial bacteria that rid the mouth of harmful pathogens and promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria to fight the entrance of pathogens into the body by dissolving the biofilm which protects pathogens.

• Siani Probiotic Environmental Purifier Siani Probiotic Hand Sanitizer sprays the surface area with billions of safe, healthy bacteria to help ward off pathogens by dissolving the biofilm, which protects pathogens.

The purifier works on virtually all hard and soft surfaces, including phones, keyboards, doorknobs, desk and countertops, toilets, and bedding. It’s so safe it can be sprayed directly on the skin or even inhaled.

It’s even beneficial for use in HVAC units to help eliminate pathogens, allergens, and mold spores.

Unlike conventional sanitizing and cleaning methods, which are not environmentally friendly, short-lived, leave a residue, and don’t dissolve the biofilm layer, which protects pathogens; the probiotics in Siani’s new line of sanitizers provide a protective barrier against pathogens that can last up to 3 days.

Jacqueline Gelardi, one of the owners and operators of Siani, said, “Given the current environment and focus on health, we are thrilled to be offering these 3 new probiotic-based sanitizing products. We believe in the power of probiotics to break-up biofilm, where harmful pathogens thrive.”

ABOUT SIANI

Siani Probiotic Body Care offers a complete line of natural probiotic skincare sprays, lotions, and creams for men, women, children, babies, and pets.

Clinically tested and patent protected, Siani Probiotic Body Care products reduce pathogens’ ability to flourish. Siani Probiotic Body Care products are carefully and ethically cultivated with nature in mind.

In light of growing concern about viruses, the strength of Siani’s regular line of skincare sprays has been doubled to add more protection with no increase in sale price. These probiotic skincare sprays can be applied everywhere on the body to fight pathogens, which cause a whole host of problems, including diaper rash, cold sores, jock itch, acne, yeast infections, and more.

Based in Florida, Siani is owned and operated by three women. Two are working Moms in the health and medical industries. One has over 40 years of experience in nutrition and medicinal food healing.

The three owners keep busy developing new formulas to make a difference in people’s lives.

More Research: https://probioticbodycare.com/probiotics-research/

ABOUT PROBIOTICS

Billions of microscopic bacteria already call your body home.

Probiotics are micro-organisms that help restore the beneficial bacteria that protects humans from harmful contaminants by eliminating the biofilm layer that protects harmful pathogens.

Probiotics have been shown to reduce the threat of infection and reinforce the skin’s natural defenses against bad bacteria, pollution, and free radical damage. By producing antimicrobials and compounds that reduce the skin’s pH, probiotics also protect your skin from transient pathogens that could disrupt normal skin function.

When applied topically, probiotics have also been found to provide numerous benefits. Like dietary probiotics impact the stomach’s biome, probiotic skincare products promote a healthy skin biome by influencing the types of bacteria that live on your skin.

ABOUT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

Contact with infected surfaces is one of the prime means by which the coronavirus is transmitted. Everything an infected person touches can transfer the virus to another person.

COVID-19 and other viruses survive longer on surfaces that contain biofilm or a lot of ‘organic’ pollution.

The coronavirus is not a living organism, but a protein molecule (DNA) covered by a protective layer of lipid (fat), which, when absorbed by the cells of the ocular, nasal or buccal mucosa, changes their genetic code (mutation) and convert them into aggressor and multiplier cells.

The virus is very fragile; the only thing that protects it is a thin outer layer of fat.

Since the virus is not a living organism but a protein molecule, it is not killed but decays on its own.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Always consult your healthcare professional before making any changes to your healthcare professional before making any changes to your health care regimen.

###

3 New Topical Probiotic Sanitizers Help Fight The Spread of Pathogens by Siani Probiotic Body Care



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.