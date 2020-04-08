Tivic Health’s Dr. Subinoy Das, on Distinguishing COVID-19 Symptoms from Common Cold, Flu and Allergies

How can you tell if you’re symptomatic of COVID-19 or experiencing, the flu, common cold or seasonal allergies?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Much of the country is rightfully concerned about contracting COVID-19 but how can you tell if you’re symptomatic of COVID-19 or experiencing, the flu, common cold or seasonal allergies?“It is not easy to distinguish between these respiratory ailments,” said Subinoy Das, MD and chief medical officer at Tivic Health and CEO of U.S. Institute for Advanced Sinus Care and Research. “With COVID-19 between 25-50% of patients might not have any symptoms and approximately 30% might notice a loss of smell and/or taste which is rare with patients suffering from allergies.”“The time to onset of symptoms from exposure to COVID-19 is typically five days but can range from 2-14 days. Of the patients who develop symptoms, 90% will develop a high fever, often above 101 degrees followed by a dry cough, where not much mucus or phlegm is produced. For most patients, particularly those under 40 without underlying health conditions, these may be the only symptoms they might experience. However, now that spring allergy season is here, many symptoms will not be a result of the virus, and it will become more difficult for many people to realize if they are suffering from COVID-19 or allergies.”COVID-19 SymptomsSymptoms may include the development of shortness of breath typically 5-10 days after the development of the initial fever. This can be accompanied by high fever, fatigue, sore throat, muscle and joint pain, loss of smell and taste, abdominal upset and other symptoms.If you develop shortness of breath after the onset of a fever, call your physician, local emergency room or 911 immediately, particularly if over the age of 60 or if you have any underlying health problems. Patients can rapidly deteriorate after developing shortness of breath and may need prolonged oxygen therapy, mechanical ventilation, and ICU care.Elderly patients or those with underlying health complications should seek hospitalization if they develop shortness of breath five days after a high fever.Allergies – Flu – Common Cold Symptoms− Seasonal and year-round allergies, allergic rhinitis, is typically associated with itchy eyes, sneezing, nasal congestion and is not associated with a high fever.− The common cold may have similar symptoms to COVID-19 but does not often cause shortness of breath after the fever.− Influenza does mimic COVID-19 very closely but the shortness of breath is not typically nearly as severe as it is with COVID-19.About Tivic HealthFounded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global bioelectronics industry that is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products that treat chronic diseases and conditions and empower people to improve their health and quality of life. @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth



