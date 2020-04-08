Legacy Health Endowment Offers Parents Free Guide to Social Media while Staying Home with Children

Parents Free Guide to Social Media While Staying Home With Children

TURLOCK, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 8, 2020CONTACT:Jeffrey Lewisjeffrey@legacyhealthendowment.org209-250-2315Legacy Health Endowment Offers Parents Free Guide to Social Media while Staying Home with ChildrenTURLOCK, CA – Is your child using their extra time spent indoors as extra screen time? Legacy Health Endowment (LHE) reveals that learning a new Tik-Tok dance everyday while staying indoors might do more harm than good to your child’s mental health. Luckily for parents, LHE has created a free social media guide to keep them in the know while staying home with their children. The guide is called PARENTS - What You Wish You Knew: A Quick Guide to the Basics of Social Media (and the Potential Risks for Children and Teens). As families stay inside, an increased amount of people are on social media, especially children. The guide provided by LHE aims to help guardians protect their child’s mental health at home during this time, and how to best navigate the most popular smartphone applications available to almost all ages.According to studies conducted by Pew Research Center, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat are the most popular online platforms amongst teens. Fully 95% of teens have access to a smartphone, and 45% say they are online “almost constantly.” Legacy Health Endowment aims to arm parents with a tool to protect their children’s mental health when it comes to social media.“Now, more than ever, it is extremely important for parents to utilize this resource while staying home with their children. What You Wish You Knew is a fantastic tool to help parents and guardians during this stressful time. We created the guide to help parents better understand the warnings of the most popular social media apps, including action steps you can take to protect your children’s mental health. More information is coming out arguing that there is a correlation between the increased use of social media and poor behavioral health. With children at home, and limited activities other than social media to occupy their time, educating parents and guardians on this topic is imperative to children’s mental health,” Jeffrey Lewis, President and CEO of LHE, says.The guide has received numerous endorsements from national and local professionals including Collin Kartchner, TEDx speaker and founder of Save the Kids, a nationwide movement helping people, both young and old, rise above the negative effects of social media and screen-addictionKartchner stated “Parenting today in this digital age can be a daunting thought, but parents need to stop being afraid of the tech their kids use and get into their world! If your child is on social media apps, you need to be there too. Educate yourself on their world, the apps they use, and research the pros and cons of each. If you stay up on the apps your kids use, have courageous conversations with them about what they use them for, what they see, and let them know you are there to guide them through making good decisions with their tech use, parents can save their kids from years of heartache.”“This social media guide will be a great resource for parents in helping understand how various social media outlets operate and the potential impact on their child’s behavioral health,” Dr. Sunita Saini MD FAAP, a California-based, Board Certified Pediatrician, says.“As a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, I recommend that parents and caregivers carefully review this document and develop their own family media plan for their children. Too much access to social media and media, in general, can mean that children don’t have enough time during the day to play, study, communicate in person with others, or even sleep. The idea is to balance media use, and for parents to understand the consequences of their inactions,” Dr. Sunita says.More endorsements can be found on the second page of the guide. The entire guide can be viewed and downloaded at legacyhealthendowment.org at no cost.About Legacy Health Endowment:Legacy Health Endowment is a nonprofit healthcare grantmaking foundation that works solely within Merced and Stanislaus Counties in the California Central Valley. LHE is not a hospital or healthcare services provider. To learn more, please visit legacyhealthendowment.org.Front Cover:###



