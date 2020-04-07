Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,557,000 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,377,000 additional shares, at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $190.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis. All of the shares of common stock in the offering were sold by Zentalis. The Company’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 3, 2020 under the ticker symbol “ZNTL.”



Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. In addition to its lead program, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, the Company is developing a broad pipeline of oncology candidates, targeting areas of major unmet medical need. The Company has offices in New York and San Diego.

