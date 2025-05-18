Bitcoin Solaris Unveils Hybrid Consensus Architecture Ahead of Nova App Mining Launch

TALLINN, Estonia, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris is officially unveiling its advanced hybrid consensus architecture, purpose-built to support fast, decentralized applications with user-integrated mining and sub-2-second finality. This system will serve as the backbone for the upcoming launch of the Nova App, which enables everyday users to mine BTC-S tokens using their smartphones.

The new consensus framework reflects Bitcoin Solaris’ commitment to creating a scalable, secure, and participatory blockchain — one that aligns developer needs with real-world user access.

Multi-Layer Consensus: Designed for Scale and Security

Bitcoin Solaris operates on a dual-layer blockchain, each with a specific consensus mechanism optimized for its function:

Base Layer: Secured through a combination of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) . PoS ensures sustainability and decentralization in validator selection, while PoC introduces verifiable randomness using committed disk space, strengthening the base chain's cryptographic resilience.

Secured through a combination of and . PoS ensures sustainability and decentralization in validator selection, while PoC introduces verifiable randomness using committed disk space, strengthening the base chain's cryptographic resilience. Solaris Layer: Engineered for application execution and mining functionality, this layer uses Proof-of-History (PoH) and Proof-of-Time (PoT) to achieve deterministic ordering, precise time alignment, and ultra-fast block finality — exceeding 10,000 TPS with 2-second confirmations.

This hybrid approach removes bottlenecks seen in single-mechanism blockchains, allowing Bitcoin Solaris to scale without compromising user experience or decentralization.

Smartphone-Powered Mining via the Nova App

As part of the broader rollout, Bitcoin Solaris will soon activate mobile-native mining via the Nova App. This novel mechanism enables users to mine BTC-S tokens by allocating idle CPU and storage on their smartphones — with no need for specialized hardware, staking, or infrastructure setup.

Through this system, users directly contribute to network finality and block confirmation by participating in time-aligned consensus activities, earning daily BTC-S rewards while reinforcing network health.

There are no slashing risks, bonding periods, or validator elections. The process is transparent, secure, and auditable — bringing true accessibility to blockchain participation.

Independent Audits Completed

Prior to deployment, Bitcoin Solaris underwent a comprehensive set of third-party audits and verifications to ensure technical reliability:

Cyberscope Audit : Reviewed contract security, attack surface, and tokenomics.

: Reviewed contract security, attack surface, and tokenomics. Freshcoins Audit : Evaluated contract behavior under simulated conditions.

: Evaluated contract behavior under simulated conditions. KYC Verification : Public identity verification of the core development team.



These verifications establish a robust foundation for developers and users entering the ecosystem during this critical rollout phase.

To better understand how Bitcoin Solaris’s hybrid approach differs from single-mechanism chains like Algorand, Crypto Nitro explores the architecture, consensus assignments, and real-world benefits of multi-layer finality in a recent technical review.

Presale Phase 3 Now Open

The BTC-S token follows a fixed-supply, halving-based emission model with a hard cap of 21 million tokens. There is no staking-based inflation — tokens are distributed solely through presale and user mining via the Nova App.

Presale Phase 3 is currently live, offering BTC-S tokens at 3 USDT each. Only 4.2 million tokens (20% of total supply) are allocated for presale access. The price will rise to 4 USDT in the upcoming Phase 4. Participants in this phase gain early access before mobile mining and centralized exchange listings begin.

With its hybrid consensus architecture and mobile-first mining experience, Bitcoin Solaris is building a network for real-world adoption. As the Nova App activation approaches, both users and developers can now secure early access to a high-performance, decentralized future.

Website: https://bitcoinsolaris.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

info@bitcoinsolaris.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef742cb3-8b08-462d-8bc6-e74bf2fbb2a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f8ccaea-9c36-456f-9232-2f8d85345af1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37740d4a-4f63-45ae-af45-d6f0d3a5906b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b3b02c6-ea98-4be9-97d2-88eba50403b2

Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.