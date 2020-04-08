Let’s Roam Launches Virtual Team Building Platform for Remote Teams

Let’s Roam Virtual Team Builders offer interactive and entertaining challenges for teams around the world through an innovative video conferencing platform

UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Roam, a leader in corporate team building events, has launched virtual team building activities . In response to many companies now working remotely due to COVID-19 social distancing and quarantine requirements, Let’s Roam has taken their team building program and reinvented it for today’s virtual environment. This game-changing video conferencing platform allows employees from around the globe to connect. Let’s Roam’s virtual team building activities are specifically designed for remote teams - built to boost morale, improve company culture, and increase employee happiness.Let’s Roam’s custom-built video conferencing game interface allows for unique gameplay and a no-hassle, streamlined experience for teams of any size. Players log in to the platform from any computer with a web camera, where they will video chat and compete in a variety of fun and lively challenges, including customized trivia, sing-a-longs, and impersonations. These games allow players to see new sides to their co-workers. Players can expect fun features like ‘secret meetings’ to privately discuss answers with their team, along with other customized content to create meaningful, fun connections with fellow colleagues.“We’ve been getting a lot of requests from company leaders to create an activity that can be completed remotely, on a video conferencing platform. With our incredible creative team, we were able to combine world-class technology and our 5-star rated team building content to create a truly unique virtual experience. We built an activity that can help people all over the world lift their spirits, bond with team members and increase productivity, regardless of distance,” says Charlie Harding, CEO of Let’s Roam.Let’s Roam Virtual Team Builders are available now and can be customized to include content about your company, individual team members or other topics important to your team.For information visit: www.letsroam.com About Let’s Roam:Let’s Roam is a leader in scavenger hunts and team building activities, perfect for corporate outings, bachelorette parties, birthdays, or simply a day on the town. With over 400 scavenger hunt locations worldwide, our tour-guide-free scavenger hunts are the best way to have fun and explore any city.We focus on connection through exploration, creating new ways for people to see the world, create memorable experiences, and meet new people.Media photos are available in our press kit

