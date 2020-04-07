Hoyer Statement on President Trump Removing Inspector General Glenn Fine from Pandemic Response Accountability Committee

“President Trump must not treat the coronavirus crisis with the same corruption, cronyism, and cover-ups that have characterized his presidency. Doing so will only hamper the bipartisan effort to help combat coronavirus and get our economy back up and running faster. In light of the confusion, incompetence, and mis-steps that have plagued the Administration’s coronavirus response to date, the latest news that President Trump is playing politics with the oversight of the $2 trillion that Congress appropriated to address this crisis is deeply alarming. This is exactly why Congress must conduct its own oversight, modeled on the Truman Committee during the Second World War, to ensure that taxpayer resources are being spent in the right way and that this Administration is not misusing funds or hindering the effort to protect lives and keep working families afloat. House Democrats will continue to demand accountability and do our part in ensuring that the President does not play politics with our recovery funding.”