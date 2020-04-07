Coronavirus Coverage Offered To Self-Employed Americans

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Data Partners LP CDP ) has begun enrollment in the nation’s first health plan designed specifically in response to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. 2020 Plan covers both testing and treatment for COVID-19, at a cost of less than $200 per month for any individual between the ages of 18 and 65. 2020 Plan has no deductible, and provides benefits of up to $25,000, which is more than the highest projected cost of treating COVID-19 patients. After the COVID-19 threat has passed, remaining funds that have been collected and not disbursed to pay medical claims and expenses will be refunded to the participating partners. CDP will not retain profits, nor charge administrative fees.2020 Plan is aimed at essential workers in the “gig economy” who are now on the front lines of our nation’s response to COVID-19. These Americans are offering vital services to our country, such as delivering food and shopping for the millions of individuals and families who are sheltered in place, and providing transportation to people who urgently need it (i.e. for medical treatment, or to care for relatives), and have no other means. Acknowledging the spike in demand, Instacart recently announced plans to hire 300,000 more shoppers to accommodate this growing need. 2020 Plan offers them and millions of others an affordable opportunity to protect themselves if they contract COVID-19. The need for an alternative became even more clear March 31, when the Trump administration disclosed that it would not authorize a special open enrollment period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Individuals may enroll in 2020 Plan on a standalone basis, or as a supplement to other health coverage or insurance. Many other plans – whether sponsored by traditional employers or purchased on the individual “Obamacare” market – have high deductibles and co-payments. 2020 Plan has no deductibles or co-payments, and will “fill the gap,” giving participants who choose it as a supplement the most complete financial protection possible. All active partners in CDP are eligible to enroll, and the partnership is open to anyone who chooses to join and participate in CDP’s data marketing program.“Food delivery workers and other contract workers on the front lines are vital to our nation’s response to this crisis. They are making sacrifices every day and should not have to worry about affordable health coverage should they contract COVID-19.” said Jonathan Crumly, General Counsel for CDP. “CDP is providing protection to self-employed workers like Uber drivers and food delivery workers who are keeping the country moving and eating. This isn’t about profits. It’s about helping people.”More information about Consumer Data Partners and 2020 Plan can be found at www.ConsumerDataLP.com , or by calling 1-800-957-3992.



