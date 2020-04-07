We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Kochi office,said C.Dinesh,Founder Spark Digital."This new office is located in close proximity to some of the world's leading high-tech companies"” — C.Dinesh

KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark Digital announced the opening of a new office in Kochi, Kerala, India. This new location strengthens Spark Digital's South India presence and offers a single location for the delivery of digital marketing services for advertisers in Kerala."We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Kochi office", said C.Dinesh, Founder of Spark Digital." This new office is located in close proximity to some of the world's leading high-tech companies. The location will give us access to very large B2B clients located in IT parks who need specialized digital marketing solutions", Dinesh addedThe Kochi office of Spark Digital will function as a servicing office for clients while the delivery will be handled out of the head office in Chennai, added Dinesh.Spark Digital is already engaged with 2 clients in Kochi for their digital marketing requirements and work on these brands will start shortly.About Spark Digital.Started in 2013, and now ,with over 95 years of combined experience in Digital Strategy, Ad Tech, Digital Sales, Web Analytics Spark Digital has been providing 360° digital strategies for our advertising clients, we have handled a host of marketing briefs which include brand launches, lead generation, customer acquisition, brand awareness, customer engagement, mobile app installs, e-commerce sales, customer retention, etc. across a variety of industries. Our expertise lies in the intersection of Brand, Marketing and Ad Technology and over the past 8 years, we have been providing ROI focused 360° digital strategy for clientsFor media and other inquiries please contact Spark Digital Press Office:Chennai & Kochi :+91-8939923455dinesh@sparkdigital.co.in



