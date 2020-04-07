Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market 2020-2026

New Study Reports "Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Artificial intelligence (AI) as a service refers to the third party offering of AI outsourcing. It allows sampling of multiple public cloud-based platforms to test different algorithms of machine learning.

Increasing number of startups of artificial intelligence is one of the major factors that contributes towards the growth of the market.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – IBM, Google, Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Salesforce

FICO

SAS Institute

Intel

SAP

IRIS AI

Bigml

H2o.AI

Absolutdata

Fuzzy.AI

Vital AI

Rainbird Technologies

Craft.AI

Sift Science

Mighty.AI

Cognitive Scale

Centurysoft, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Artificial Intelligence as a Service.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Artificial Intelligence as a Service is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market is segmented into Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP). and other

Based on application, the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecommunications, Government and defense, Manufacturing, Energy, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Continued...



