UpListing.com Unveils its Redesigned Website

Tomorrow's UpListing Today

The new completely redesigned website offers issuers insight into uplisting on a senior exchange and UpListing.com's value proposition

TORONTO, CANADA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UpListing .com is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, www. UpListing.com . The new site features a more contemporary design, including aesthetic enhancements to provide a more engaging user experience and improved navigation to help visitors easily find the information they need. All those interested in exploring uplisting to a senior exchange are encouraged to browse UpListing.com’s services and subscribe to our UpListing blogs.“There have been substantial changes within the business and regulatory environments related to companies uplisting to senior exchanges. Certain rule modifications have melded with regulatory changes creating a need for readily available information on best practices to support the new listing requirements,” said Todd Heinzl, CEO of UpListing.com. “Our goal was to create a website providing engaging content and resources to support the needs of issuers planning to uplist.”“I’m proud we were able to launch the new UpListing.com website in these unprecedented times. We believe the redesign will reinforce UpListing.com’s position as a thought leader in uplisting, dual listing, and cross-listings. “We look forward to assisting issuers to prepare for the next chapter in their capital markets roadmap and the exciting developments to come,” added Jonathan Blum, Managing Partner of UpListing.com.We hope you like the changes. If you have any questions or feedback, please let us know by emailing us at info@uplisting.com. If you’d like to stay connected on social media, follow us on LinkedIn.To see the new site, visit www.UpListing.com About UpListing.comUpListing.com is a strategic consulting firm focused on a “doing it differently” strategy leveraging its extensive network of relationships to ensure a successful senior stock exchange listing and business transformation. We specialize in assisting your company with stock exchange materials, serve as the liaison with the exchange, and report progress on a timely basis. Our collaborations with key stakeholders provide a smooth company transformation to a senior listing saving time and money.



