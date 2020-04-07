Release of Gadget Center
Gadget Center Logo
We are a group of tech enthusiast who love tech and like to share our interest across the globe.
The initial work of the website started in August 2019. As a small group is behind Gadget Center, the release took longer.
“I’ve high expectation for this website, we are giving our best,” says Tariqul Islam, Editor-in-chief.
Features of Gadget Center include.
1. Latest tech news
2. Giveaways
3. Reviews of Phones, Laptop, Desktop, mini PCs, CPU
4. Various Tips & Tricks
Gadget Center will be available to the readers starting 02-04-2020. For more information on Gadget Center, visit the website-https://gadgetcenter.net.
