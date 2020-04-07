LPL FINANCIAL WELCOMES BLYTH & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL SERVICES

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Blyth & Associates Financial Services has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The team reported having served approximately $350 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Securities America.



The Chicago-based firm started as a small family business in 1994 when twin brothers William “Bill” Blyth CFP® and Robert Blyth, an estate attorney, teamed up to launch a joint practice serving their clients’ financial and tax needs. “The team approach adds a broader perspective and provides increased benefits to our clients,” said Bill Blyth, president of Blyth & Associates. “Many people like the idea of a one-stop shop; it minimizes costs for clients and helps with intergenerational planning.”

The business has grown to include the Blyths’ cousin, Michael O’Malley, operations manager, and Bill’s son, Daniel Blyth, account manager. They are joined by financial advisors Carla Nitz, CFP® and Christopher Fudacz CFP®, with operations support from Moira Simeti, Rebecca Ahern and Andrew Nitz. “At our firm, we have the client—and only the client—in mind. Our mission is to get to know and understand their needs, wants and long-term goals. Then, we help develop, implement and monitor a strategy that’s designed to address each individual situation,” said Bill Blyth, who conducts seminars throughout the Chicago area focusing on financial planning.

The team chose to move to LPL Financial for the benefits associated with its size, financial strength and commitment to delivering innovative, integrated technology. “As a publicly-traded company, there is great transparency into the firm’s business performance and financial strength. LPL is a good partner in this environment, especially with the recent market volatility, and I am positive about the future,” Bill Blyth said. “Also, LPL’s commitment to providing best-in-class, integrated technology is a large draw. After looking around the industry, we believe LPL is ahead of the curve, and my entire team is excited about the enhanced digital efficiencies that will free us up to spend more time with our clients.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “Our financial strength and stability are a great asset to our clients, and we are pleased the team recognized the value that affords their firm and their clients. We remain committed to investing in our advisors’ business to deliver the differentiated capabilities, integrated technology and innovative solutions that can help advisors be successful today and into the future. Even as the environment shifts, we have the fortitude and dedication to our clients to ensure we can be a long-term partner. We extend a warm welcome to the entire team at Blyth & Associates Financial Services, and we look forward to a long lasting partnership for years to come.”

About LPL Financial



LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Blyth & Associates Inc. and LPL Financial are separate entities. Tax services are offered through Bluth & Associates Inc.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

