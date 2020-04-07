Abyde joins forces with Florida Medical Association to deliver HIPAA compliance solutions in a time of need

Abyde offers an intuitive HIPAA compliance software solution.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution for independent practices, today announced it has joined Florida Medical Association (FMA) as a preferred vendor to deliver comprehensive HIPAA compliance to FMA members.

In light of the evolving COVID-19 outbreak and recent shifts in HIPAA regulations, the need for practices to understand and implement HIPAA compliance practices is now more important than ever. Abyde’s collaboration with Florida Medical Association as a preferred vendor showcases collaborative efforts to help FMA practices meet this need, and to provide FMA members with essential tools to realize HIPAA compliance on an ongoing basis.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Joining Florida Medical Association as a preferred vendor is a testament to the value and simplicity providers have found with Abyde, and our joint commitment to helping providers realize HIPAA compliance when they need it most in a turbulent and stressful time,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are honored to be a part of Florida Medical Association’s repertoire of comprehensive solutions and to meet a growing need for their providers.”

“The Florida Medical Association is pleased to have Abyde as a preferred vendor, and we recognize the value and commitment Abyde has made to our members,” said FMA President, Ronald Giffler, MD, JD, MBA. “We look forward to working together to help our providers continue to excel in their fields.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.



About FMA

Founded in 1874, the Florida Medical Association is a professional association dedicated to the service and assistance of Doctors of Medicine and Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida. The FMA represents more than 25,000 members on issues of legislation and regulatory affairs, medical economics and education, public health, and ethical and legal issues. We advocate for physicians and their patients to promote the public health, ensure the highest standards of medical practice, and to enhance the quality and availability of health care in the Sunshine State.



