CloudMD Reaches Over 100,000 Registered Users on Telemedicine Platform

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has reached over 100,000 registered users combined on its CloudMD and MyHealthAccess telemedicine platforms. To date, CloudMD has grown its platform of registered users organically and a large part of its customer acquisition has come from referrals from its network of doctors in Canada. Patients on both platforms have easy access to the extended hours, 7 day week coverage provided by the CloudMD doctors.



Since its launch in February 2020, CloudMD has grown its platform by almost 10,000 app downloads. During the last two weeks, approximately 1000 virtual doctors appointments were booked on the CloudMD platform, growth of over 3x compared to the previous period. Combined registration on both platforms have also increased 133% over the last week, as more people remain in isolation and cannot attend in-person medical appointments.

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, CloudMD offers Canadians an alternative to in-person visits to crowded or closed medical clinics. Patients can now download the CloudMD app and schedule a same day appointment online and connect directly with a licensed physician on their phone, tablet, or computer from the comfort of their home.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “CloudMD continues to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered to patients. We are excited and encouraged by the continued growth of our CloudMD platform as the significant increase in registered users continues to reinforce buy-in from the communities we serve.” He continued, “During these difficult times we are proud to offer much needed and timely medical care to the Canadian population. We remain committed to providing the best health care services to our patients.”

CloudMD also announces it has engaged Strike Communication Inc. (“Strike”) to manage investor relations and corporate development strategies. Strike is a boutique capital markets advisory firm based in Vancouver, BC. As part of its compensation, Strike will be granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of five years. 100% of the incentive stock options will vest 12 months after the grant.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

