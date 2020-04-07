AccessLex Institute Selects BenchPrep to Deliver Comprehensive, Affordable Bar Exam Prep

The mission-driven nonprofit will leverage BenchPrep’s award-winning platform to provide its bar exam prep program to law students at break-even pricing

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the configurable cloud-based learning platform for nonprofits, corporations, and training organizations, today announced its partnership with leading legal education nonprofit AccessLex Institute to collaboratively deliver Helix Bar Review by AccessLex®, an all-new bar exam preparation program that will offer aspiring lawyers a superior product at a price that will rationalize and reset the market. This collaboration will allow AccessLex to offer study materials for the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE), Multistate Essay Exam (MEE), Multistate Bar Exam (MBE), Multistate Performance Test (MPT), Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), and four state-specific bar courses.



From assisting students in choosing the right law school to preparing students for their best financial future, AccessLex has worked for nearly 40 years to build confidence into every step of the legal education experience. Developing an affordable comprehensive bar review program like Helix furthers their scope of impact along the bar success continuum. And by partnering with BenchPrep and leveraging their advanced online learning platform to deliver this resource, AccessLex will be offering a top-of-the-line learning experience that’s personalized, all-encompassing, easily accessible, and affordable.

“The guiding principle in our development of Helix is to bring to market a top-quality bar review program that offers all the information, tools and other resources needed for law school graduates to efficiently and effectively prepare for the bar exam during the bar study period, and to simultaneously challenge the notion that such a program must come with an exorbitant price tag attached,” said Christopher P. Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AccessLex. “BenchPrep’s adaptive learning paths, comprehensive analytics, and ability to facilitate all types of bar prep content will help Helix inject a new level of innovation and competition into an entrenched marketplace. We are excited to leverage their expertise in learning experience and program delivery in the legal education space.”

BenchPrep’s award-winning advanced online learning platform helps organizations increase learner engagement, improve outcomes, and drive learner success. The technology delivers streamlined content management and instructional design, along with advanced educator tools, analytics dashboards, and reporting, in one comprehensive solution.

“The missions of AccessLex and BenchPrep are so closely aligned, with both organizations desiring to put the learner first and give everyone the opportunity to access high-quality learning programs,” said Ashish Rangnekar, co-founder and CEO of BenchPrep. “We’re thrilled to be working with AccessLex to help ensure students of all means can achieve their dreams of becoming lawyers with an excellent bar prep experience.”

Helix will be launching its initial series of new bar exam prep courses in January 2021.

About AccessLex

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 Member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex Institute has offices in West Chester, PA, and Washington, D.C., with a team of accredited financial education counselors based throughout the United States. Learn more at AccessLex.org .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for corporations, training companies and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), Relias, National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com .

